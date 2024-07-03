Mercury Trade Links Ltd Summary

Mercury Trade Links Limited was incorporated on 20 August, 1985. The Company obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on September 12, 1985 from the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Initially, the Company engaged in the business of investments in shares and mutual funds, and trading in commodities.The Company has changed its business in 2023 and is engaged in the trading the of agro products, such as fertilizers, manures, plant or animal foods, pesticides, including insecticides, herbicides or and fungicides and all types of rice, maize, milo, seeds, cotton seeds, soyabeans, ground nuts, castors, linseeds, sunflower, coconut, rapeseed, almond, sesamam, mustard, sea seed, grapeseed etc. Apart from these, the Company sources the agricultural and forest products from manufacturers by paying an advance payment or as per agreed terms and then these products are sold to a network of distributors. Owing to their presence in market, the Company has built strong relationships with both the farmers as well as wholesaler/retailers community.