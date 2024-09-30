Approve the Draft notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company which will be held as on Monday, 30th September, 2024. Outcome of 39th AGM held today 30.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Scrutinizers Report for the 39th AGM held on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)