Board Meeting 13 Dec 2024 13 Dec 2024

Allotment of Equity Shares of the Company to the Eligible Equity Shareholders on Right Basis

Board Meeting 5 Dec 2024 5 Dec 2024

Requesting extension of closing Date of Right Issue from Thursday December 05,2024 to December 06,2024

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

MERCURY TRADE LINKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30.09.2024 along with Limited Review Report Board Meeting outcome dated 13.11.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 28 Oct 2024

Board Meeting Intimation cum outcome held today 28.10.2024

Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

MERCURY TRADE LINKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Rights Issue and other related matters including the specific terms of the Rights Issue such as the determination of the Rights Issue price Rights Issue size rights entitlement ratio Record Date and timing of the Rights Issue Outcome of the Meeting of the Rights Issue Committee (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/10/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

Harshil Agrotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter Ended on 30th September2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 17/10/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/10/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Board Meeting outcome Dated 05.09.2024

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 30 Aug 2024

MERCURY TRADE LINKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To approve draft notice of 39th Annual General Meeting and to decide the date time and venue of the Annual General Meeting For Financial Year 2023-2024 and matters incidental thereto 2.To consider and approve the Directors Report for the year ended on 31st March2024. 3.To consider and fix Book Closure date for the purpose of 39th Annual General Meeting 4.To increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company 5.Raising fund through issue of equity share on rights basis to the existing equity shareholders of the Company for an amount aggregating upto Rs. 490000000/- crores (Rupees Fourty Nine Crore Only) in accordance with applicable laws including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 (the Rights Issue). 6.Any other Business with the permission of the Chair. MERCURY TRADE LINKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.To approve draft notice of 39th Annual General Meeting and to decide the date, time and venue of the Annual General Meeting For Financial Year 2023-2024 and matters incidental thereto 2.To consider and approve the Directors Report for the year ended on 31st March,2024. 3.To consider and fix Book Closure date for the purpose of 39th Annual General Meeting 4.To increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company 5.Raising fund through issue of equity share on rights basis to the existing equity shareholders of the Company for an amount aggregating upto Rs. 49,00,00,000/- crores (Rupees Fourty Nine Crore Only), in accordance with applicable laws, including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (the Rights Issue). 6.Any other Business with the permission of the Chair. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.09.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024

BM Intimation cum outcome Dated 20.08.2024

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

MERCURY TRADE LINKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended as on 30.06.2024 2. Any other matter with the Approval of the Chair. BM outcome held today 12.08.2024 for Below Agenda Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th June,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Jun 2024 3 Jun 2024

Board Meeting outcome for the outcome dated 03.06.2024 Revised outcome for Board Meeting held on 03.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/06/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

MERCURY TRADE LINKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended As On 31.03.2024 And Any Other Businesses As Mentioned In Intimation Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held as on Today i.e. 29.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Apr 2024 4 Apr 2024

Intimation cum Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 03.04.2024. Announcement under Regulation 30- Appointment of Mr. Chaprajbhai Vikrambhai Algotar as CFO and Resignation of Ms. Divya Bairwa (DIN: 10284597) as Executive Director cum CFO.

Board Meeting 29 Feb 2024 29 Feb 2024

Change in Registered Office of the Company. Intimation cum Outcome of the Board Meeting held today 29th February, 2024.

Board Meeting 26 Feb 2024 17 Feb 2024

MERCURY TRADE LINKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve various terms and conditions in connection with the Rights Issue and other related matters including the specific terms of the Rights Issue such as the determination of the Rights Issue price Rights Issue size rights entitlement ratio Record Date and timing of the Rights Issue. MERCURY TRADE LINKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve various terms and conditions in connection with the Rights Issue and other related matters, including the specific terms of the Rights Issue, such as the determination of the Rights Issue price, Rights Issue size, rights entitlement ratio, Record Date and timing of the Rights Issue. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/02/2024) Inter alia considered and approved the following terms of the Right Issue; 1. Total number of Equity Shares and Rights Issue size: 24,75,000 Fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each at an issue price of Rs. 40/- (Rupees Forty Only) per equity share aggregating to Rs. 9,90,00,000/-. 2. Right Issue Price: Rs. 40 per fully paid up Equity Shares (including a premium of Rs. 30 per Equity Share). 3. Right Entitlement Ratio: 10 (Ten) new Right Shares for every 1 (One) Existing Equity Shares held by the eligible shareholders as on the Record Date as mentioned below. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 26.02.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.02.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024