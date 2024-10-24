|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Right Issue Date
|Record Date
|Rights Ratio
|Premium
|Remark
|Rights
|18 Oct 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|4:1
|34.95
|4:1 Rights Issue of Equity Shares
|4:1 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that MERCURY TRADE LINKS LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE MERCURY TRADE LINKS LTD. (512415) RECORD DATE 24.10.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 04 (Four) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs 34.95 per Share on Rights Basis for every 01 (One) Equity Share held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 24/10/2024 DR-743/2024-2025 * Note: As per terms of Payment, the Issue Price of Rs.44.95 shall be payable at the time of application. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 23.10.2024)
|Rights
|26 Feb 2024
|1 Mar 2024
|1 Mar 2024
|10:1
|30
|10:1 Right Issue of Equity Shares
|10:1 Right Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that MERCURY TRADE LINKS LTD., has fixed Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE MERCURY TRADE LINKS LTD., (512415) RECORD DATE 01/03/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of Rs.10- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.30/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 01 (One) Equity Share held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 01/03/2024 DR-729/2023-2024 As per Terms of Payment : The Issue Price of Rs. 40/- per Equity Share shall be payable at the time of application. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 28.02.2024)
