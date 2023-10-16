|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|13 Oct 2023
|7 Nov 2023
|Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. Friday,13th October,2023 Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 7th November,2023 at Registered Office of the Company at 12:00 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/10/2023) Scrutinizers Report for the EGM held today 07.11.2023 Outcome of EGM held today 07.11.2023 at Registered office of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2023)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.