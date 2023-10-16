iifl-logo-icon 1
Mercury Trade Links Ltd EGM

Mercury Trade Li CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM13 Oct 20237 Nov 2023
Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. Friday,13th October,2023 Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 7th November,2023 at Registered Office of the Company at 12:00 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/10/2023) Scrutinizers Report for the EGM held today 07.11.2023 Outcome of EGM held today 07.11.2023 at Registered office of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2023)

