Mesco Pharmaceuticals Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
19.74
19.74
19.74
19.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-30.76
-30.75
-30.65
-30.24
Net Worth
-11.02
-11.01
-10.91
-10.5
Minority Interest
Debt
11.18
11.22
11.14
10.75
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.15
0.2
0.23
0.25
Fixed Assets
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.03
0.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.02
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0
0
0
0
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
0
Cash
0
0.04
0.04
0.04
Total Assets
0.16
0.21
0.23
0.24
