Mesco Pharmaceuticals Ltd Balance Sheet

4.54
(4.85%)
Jan 10, 2022|03:57:12 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

19.74

19.74

19.74

19.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-30.76

-30.75

-30.65

-30.24

Net Worth

-11.02

-11.01

-10.91

-10.5

Minority Interest

Debt

11.18

11.22

11.14

10.75

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.15

0.2

0.23

0.25

Fixed Assets

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.03

0.03

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.02

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0

0

0

0

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

0

0

Cash

0

0.04

0.04

0.04

Total Assets

0.16

0.21

0.23

0.24

