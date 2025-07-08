iifl-logo
Mesco Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price Live

4.54
(4.85%)
Jan 10, 2022|03:57:12 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.54
  • Day's High4.54
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close4.33
  • Day's Low4.54
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.06
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-5.13
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.23
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Mesco Pharmaceuticals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

4.54

Prev. Close

4.33

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

4.54

Day's Low

4.54

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-5.13

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.23

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Mesco Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Mesco Pharmaceuticals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mesco Pharmaceuticals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:43 PM
Dec-2020Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.30%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 60.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mesco Pharmaceuticals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

19.74

19.74

19.74

19.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-30.76

-30.75

-30.65

-30.24

Net Worth

-11.02

-11.01

-10.91

-10.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

-0.03

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

-0.09

-0.08

-0.25

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-96.06

12.55

-66.14

4,126.06

EBIT growth

-96.06

12.55

-66.14

-921.77

Net profit growth

-95.93

12.57

-66.27

-1,344.04

No Record Found

Mesco Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,672.85

93.874,01,372.752,000.460.967,107.14101.44

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,931.8

83.31,84,017.516670.432,536561.08

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,488.15

24.971,20,199.041,485.41.084,254.47397.41

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,323.45

59.441,12,475.64740.182,385224.34

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

DRREDDY

1,283.9

19.911,07,151.951,200.70.625,546.3345.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mesco Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Dushyant Kumar Singh

Company Secretary

N S Parameshwaran

Independent Director

Hawa Singh Chahar

Director & Chief Executive Off

Dhruv Singh

Registered Office

Upper Kesalton,

Tallital,

Uttar Pradesh - 263001

Tel: 91-98718 62796

Website: http://www.mescopharma.com

Email: nsparameswaran@mescosteel.com; mescogroup@rediffma

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-26812682

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com

Summary

Mesco Pharmaceuticals started commercial operations in Jun.91 by venturing into seed-marketing of bulk drugs and formulations with the objective of later establishing facilities for manufacture of bul...
Reports by Mesco Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Mesco Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price today?

The Mesco Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.54 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mesco Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mesco Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹9.23 Cr. as of 10 Jan ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mesco Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mesco Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 0 and -0.88 as of 10 Jan ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mesco Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mesco Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mesco Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 10 Jan ‘22

What is the CAGR of Mesco Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Mesco Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -15.44%, 3 Years at -27.67%, 1 Year at -39.39%, 6 Month at -2.78%, 3 Month at -2.37% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mesco Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mesco Pharmaceuticals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.30 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 60.70 %

