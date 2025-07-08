Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹4.54
Prev. Close₹4.33
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹4.54
Day's Low₹4.54
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-5.13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.23
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
19.74
19.74
19.74
19.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-30.76
-30.75
-30.65
-30.24
Net Worth
-11.02
-11.01
-10.91
-10.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
-0.03
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-0.09
-0.08
-0.25
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-96.06
12.55
-66.14
4,126.06
EBIT growth
-96.06
12.55
-66.14
-921.77
Net profit growth
-95.93
12.57
-66.27
-1,344.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,672.85
|93.87
|4,01,372.75
|2,000.46
|0.96
|7,107.14
|101.44
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,931.8
|83.3
|1,84,017.51
|667
|0.43
|2,536
|561.08
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,488.15
|24.97
|1,20,199.04
|1,485.4
|1.08
|4,254.47
|397.41
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,323.45
|59.44
|1,12,475.6
|474
|0.18
|2,385
|224.34
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
DRREDDY
1,283.9
|19.91
|1,07,151.95
|1,200.7
|0.62
|5,546.3
|345.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Dushyant Kumar Singh
Company Secretary
N S Parameshwaran
Independent Director
Hawa Singh Chahar
Director & Chief Executive Off
Dhruv Singh
Upper Kesalton,
Tallital,
Uttar Pradesh - 263001
Tel: 91-98718 62796
Website: http://www.mescopharma.com
Email: nsparameswaran@mescosteel.com; mescogroup@rediffma
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-26812682
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com
Summary
Mesco Pharmaceuticals started commercial operations in Jun.91 by venturing into seed-marketing of bulk drugs and formulations with the objective of later establishing facilities for manufacture of bul...
Reports by Mesco Pharmaceuticals Ltd
