Mesco Pharmaceuticals Ltd Summary

Mesco Pharmaceuticals started commercial operations in Jun.91 by venturing into seed-marketing of bulk drugs and formulations with the objective of later establishing facilities for manufacture of bulk drugs and formulations. It set up a formulation plant to manufacture injectables, syrups, ointments and tablets/capsules. The company in technical partnership with Merz, Germany, introduced two drugs -- Hepa Merz and Viru Merz -- for hepatitis (liver disorder) and herpes respectively. It is now developing drugs for cardio-vascular diseases and Parkinsons disease. Apart from Merz, Mesco has technical agreements with two Chinese companies -- Guilin Pharmaceutical Factory and China Science & Resources Technology Trading Corporation.The company has expanded its marketing network to the CIS, Italy, Germany and Africa. It is setting up a multi-purpose bulk drug plant with sterile technology to manufacture the latest bulk drugs, in technical collaboration with Chementechno, Austria.During 1996-97, the company earned foreign exchange worth Rs 1.25 cr.