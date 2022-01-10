Mesco Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-0.09
-0.08
-0.25
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
0.01
Other operating items
Operating
-0.03
-0.1
-0.09
-0.24
Capital expenditure
0
0
-19.38
0
Free cash flow
-0.03
-0.1
-19.47
-0.24
Equity raised
-61.5
-60.89
-60.31
-59.8
Investing
0
-0.03
0
0
Financing
22.4
21.97
21.41
21.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-39.14
-39.06
-58.38
-39
