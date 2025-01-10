iifl-logo-icon 1
Meson Valves India Ltd Balance Sheet

530.75
(2.00%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.5

0.07

0.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

11.57

2.61

0.48

Net Worth

20.07

2.68

0.55

Minority Interest

Debt

11.24

9.24

9.18

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

31.31

11.92

9.73

Fixed Assets

1.55

1.52

1.1

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.06

0.02

Networking Capital

27.24

8.14

4.22

Inventories

12.6

10.1

2.91

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

15.53

10.27

10.17

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

12.88

3.25

2.46

Sundry Creditors

-7.05

-11.7

-10.65

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-6.72

-3.78

-0.66

Cash

2.53

2.18

4.41

Total Assets

31.32

11.9

9.75

