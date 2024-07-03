Summary

Meson Valves India Ltd was originally incorporated under the name Sander Meson India Private Limited under vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 18, 2016 issued by the Central Registration Centre for and on behalf of the jurisdictional Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the name of company was changed to Meson Valves India Private Limited dated May 15, 2019. Subsequently, status of the Company was changed to public limited and the name was changed to Meson Valves India Limited through fresh certificate of incorporation issued on May 04, 2023, by the Registrar of Companies, Goa, Daman & Diu.The Company is promoted individually by Swaroop Raghuvir Natekar, Brijesh Madhav Manerikar & Vivekanand Maruti Redekar , possessing an average experience of more than 6 years in the field of supply of valves, actuators, Strainers and remote-control valves systems. The Company is engaged in the business of assembling, buying, selling, distributing, importing, exporting or otherwise dealing in products like valves, actuators, Strainers and supply of remote control system, control cabinets, tanks, visualization system, piping, pumps, fittings, gaskets, flanges and measurement devices. The Company deal in installation, maintaining, servicing or otherwise handling of equipment and services that control and manage all products like valves, actuators, remote control system, control cabinets, tanks, visualization system, piping, pumps, fittings, gaskets, flanges and measurement devices

