Meson Valves India Ltd Share Price

552.8
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open561
  • Day's High561
  • 52 Wk High1,400
  • Prev. Close564.05
  • Day's Low552.8
  • 52 Wk Low 490
  • Turnover (lac)23.21
  • P/E63.31
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value59.26
  • EPS8.91
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)561.65
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Meson Valves India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

561

Prev. Close

564.05

Turnover(Lac.)

23.21

Day's High

561

Day's Low

552.8

52 Week's High

1,400

52 Week's Low

490

Book Value

59.26

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

561.65

P/E

63.31

EPS

8.91

Divi. Yield

0

Meson Valves India Ltd Corporate Action

12 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

Meson Valves India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Meson Valves India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:04 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 32.83%

Non-Promoter- 4.24%

Institutions: 4.23%

Non-Institutions: 62.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Meson Valves India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.5

0.07

0.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

11.57

2.61

0.48

Net Worth

20.07

2.68

0.55

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Meson Valves India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Meson Valves India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Meson Valves India Ltd

Summary

Meson Valves India Ltd was originally incorporated under the name Sander Meson India Private Limited under vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 18, 2016 issued by the Central Registration Centre for and on behalf of the jurisdictional Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the name of company was changed to Meson Valves India Private Limited dated May 15, 2019. Subsequently, status of the Company was changed to public limited and the name was changed to Meson Valves India Limited through fresh certificate of incorporation issued on May 04, 2023, by the Registrar of Companies, Goa, Daman & Diu.The Company is promoted individually by Swaroop Raghuvir Natekar, Brijesh Madhav Manerikar & Vivekanand Maruti Redekar , possessing an average experience of more than 6 years in the field of supply of valves, actuators, Strainers and remote-control valves systems. The Company is engaged in the business of assembling, buying, selling, distributing, importing, exporting or otherwise dealing in products like valves, actuators, Strainers and supply of remote control system, control cabinets, tanks, visualization system, piping, pumps, fittings, gaskets, flanges and measurement devices. The Company deal in installation, maintaining, servicing or otherwise handling of equipment and services that control and manage all products like valves, actuators, remote control system, control cabinets, tanks, visualization system, piping, pumps, fittings, gaskets, flanges and measurement devices
Company FAQs

What is the Meson Valves India Ltd share price today?

The Meson Valves India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹552.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Meson Valves India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Meson Valves India Ltd is ₹561.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Meson Valves India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Meson Valves India Ltd is 63.31 and 9.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Meson Valves India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Meson Valves India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Meson Valves India Ltd is ₹490 and ₹1400 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Meson Valves India Ltd?

Meson Valves India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -12.54%, 6 Month at -52.49%, 3 Month at -25.88% and 1 Month at 4.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Meson Valves India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Meson Valves India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 32.83 %
Institutions - 4.24 %
Public - 62.93 %

