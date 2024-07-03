Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹561
Prev. Close₹564.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹23.21
Day's High₹561
Day's Low₹552.8
52 Week's High₹1,400
52 Week's Low₹490
Book Value₹59.26
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)561.65
P/E63.31
EPS8.91
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.5
0.07
0.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
11.57
2.61
0.48
Net Worth
20.07
2.68
0.55
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Meson Valves India Ltd
Summary
Meson Valves India Ltd was originally incorporated under the name Sander Meson India Private Limited under vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 18, 2016 issued by the Central Registration Centre for and on behalf of the jurisdictional Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the name of company was changed to Meson Valves India Private Limited dated May 15, 2019. Subsequently, status of the Company was changed to public limited and the name was changed to Meson Valves India Limited through fresh certificate of incorporation issued on May 04, 2023, by the Registrar of Companies, Goa, Daman & Diu.The Company is promoted individually by Swaroop Raghuvir Natekar, Brijesh Madhav Manerikar & Vivekanand Maruti Redekar , possessing an average experience of more than 6 years in the field of supply of valves, actuators, Strainers and remote-control valves systems. The Company is engaged in the business of assembling, buying, selling, distributing, importing, exporting or otherwise dealing in products like valves, actuators, Strainers and supply of remote control system, control cabinets, tanks, visualization system, piping, pumps, fittings, gaskets, flanges and measurement devices. The Company deal in installation, maintaining, servicing or otherwise handling of equipment and services that control and manage all products like valves, actuators, remote control system, control cabinets, tanks, visualization system, piping, pumps, fittings, gaskets, flanges and measurement devices
