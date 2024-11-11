iifl-logo-icon 1
Meson Valves India Ltd Board Meeting

499.1
(-1.95%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:58:00 AM

Meson Valves Ind CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Dec 202412 Dec 2024
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) for Appointment of Director
Board Meeting14 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Meson Valves India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 11/11/2024 has been revised to 14/11/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 11/11/2024 has been revised to 14/11/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting19 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting5 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 for Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company
Board Meeting20 May 20246 May 2024
Audited Results Outcome of Board Meeting Please find attached Disclosure for Appointment of CEO and Internal Auditor of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)

