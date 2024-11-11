|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Dec 2024
|12 Dec 2024
|Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) for Appointment of Director
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|Meson Valves India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 11/11/2024 has been revised to 14/11/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 11/11/2024 has been revised to 14/11/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Oct 2024
|19 Oct 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 for Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|Audited Results Outcome of Board Meeting Please find attached Disclosure for Appointment of CEO and Internal Auditor of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)
