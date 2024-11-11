Meson Valves India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 11/11/2024 has been revised to 14/11/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 11/11/2024 has been revised to 14/11/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)