Metalman Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

5.36
(-4.96%)
Dec 16, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

11.73

11.73

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

65.36

66.26

Net Worth

77.09

77.99

Minority Interest

Debt

93.09

90.07

Deferred Tax Liability Net

4.51

4.62

Total Liabilities

174.69

172.68

Fixed Assets

36.41

39.76

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

Networking Capital

119.46

123.11

Inventories

103.1

87.33

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

88.44

81.62

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

12.48

28.04

Sundry Creditors

-71.73

-53.13

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-12.83

-20.75

Cash

18.81

9.8

Total Assets

174.68

172.67

