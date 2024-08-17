iifl-logo-icon 1
Metalman Industries Ltd Share Price

5.36
(-4.96%)
Dec 16, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Metalman Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

5.92

Prev. Close

5.64

Turnover(Lac.)

0.13

Day's High

5.92

Day's Low

5.36

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

65.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.29

P/E

8.25

EPS

0.65

Divi. Yield

0

Metalman Industries Ltd Corporate Action

Metalman Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Metalman Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:55 AM
Sep-2011Jun-2011Mar-2011Dec-2010
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.22%

Foreign: 0.22%

Indian: 27.74%

Non-Promoter- 0.96%

Institutions: 0.95%

Non-Institutions: 71.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Metalman Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

11.73

11.73

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

65.36

66.26

Net Worth

77.09

77.99

Minority Interest

Metalman Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Metalman Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajiv Lochan Soni

Joint Managing Director

Vijay Soni

Director

Sharang Soni

Director

Nirmal Kumar Sharma

Director

Jay Prakash Mathur

Additional Director

Dilip Kumar Sinha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Metalman Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 12 May71, Metalman Pipe Manufacturing Company went public in 1986. It was promoted by the late Janak Raj Soni along with his family. The company is engaged in the manufactures of M S black and G I pipes. It also manufactures cold rolled strips. The companys products -- black and galvanised tubes -- are used for irrigation, tube wells, water conveyance and structurals. Cold-rolled strips are partly captively consumed and the remaining is sold to automobile manufacturers.The company came out with a rights issue of convertible debentures in Feb.94 to finance a project to enhance the capacity of cold-rolled steel strips from 10,000 tpa to 100,000 tpa.The company earned foreign exchange worth Rs 8.97 cr in 1994-95. It has been accorded the status of Export House for 1994-95. The company has decided to enhance the capacity of the tube mill from 25,000 tpa to 75,000 tpa and has also decided to go in for forward integration by setting up GP/GC plant having annual capacity of around 1,00,000 tpa.In view of future expansion/diversification programmes, the company proposes to increase the authorised share capital from Rs 15 cr to Rs 35 cr.In the year 1995-96 the company has earned foreign exchange worth Rs 11.85 crores. The company has undertaken implementation of a project to manufacture GP/GC Sheets at Pithampur.
