|Sep-2011
|Jun-2011
|Mar-2011
|Dec-2010
|Sep-2010
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0.22%
0.22%
0.22%
0.22%
0.22%
Indian
27.74%
27.77%
27.77%
28.62%
28.67%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
0.95%
0.95%
0.95%
0.95%
0.95%
Non-Institutions
71.06%
71.04%
71.04%
70.19%
70.14%
Total Non-Promoter
72.02%
72%
72%
71.15%
71.09%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
