Midvalley Entertainment Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-7.99
-5.48
-6.15
-6.92
Depreciation
-5.28
-5.29
-5.3
-4.88
Tax paid
0
0
0
0.79
Working capital
-2.4
-0.09
-1.4
-1.5
Other operating items
Operating
-15.68
-10.86
-12.85
-12.51
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-15.68
-10.86
-12.85
-12.51
Equity raised
56.34
67.31
86.02
104.68
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.93
0.78
0.88
1.74
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
42.59
57.22
74.04
93.9
