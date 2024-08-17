Summary

Midvalley Entertainment Ltd is a multinational Media & Entertainment company and one of the Worlds fastest growing entertainment entities. The company is Film Production, Distribution and Exhibition Company, actively engaged in the media and entertainment industry in South India. Their major businesses are Exhibition and Concept Theatres, Film Production, Distribution, Hospitality, Cine Advertising, etc. The company has presence in the media and entertainment activity from concept to completion i.e. from script to screen. They produce, distribute and exhibit movies both in Indian and foreign languages. They also hold the music, video and television rights of movies, television serials for sales to TV Channels and other emerging media sources. They forayed into the exhibition business by way of entering into screening agreements with theatres in B & C category towns. The company currently has screening agreements with 46 theaters of which 34 are in Tamil Nadu, 7 are in Karnataka and 5 are in Andhra Pradesh. Further, they have a library of 651 movies in various languages. This consists of 417 Tamil movies, 107 Telugu movies, 52 Kannada movies and 75 Malayalam movies. Midvalley Entertainment Ltd was incorporated on July 12, 1989 as a private limited company with the name CTV Entertainment Pvt Ltd at Bangalore in Karnataka. In January 28, 2000, the name of the company was changed from CTV Entertainment Pvt Ltd to CEE (I) TV Entertainment Pvt Ltd. In February 4, 2000, the company

