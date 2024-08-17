Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹0.35
Prev. Close₹0.34
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.35
Day's Low₹0.35
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹12.17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.2
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
34.22
34.22
34.22
34.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.18
20.18
28.17
33.66
Net Worth
44.4
54.4
62.39
67.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.07
-0.07
-0.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-7.99
-5.48
-6.15
-6.92
Depreciation
-5.28
-5.29
-5.3
-4.88
Tax paid
0
0
0
0.79
Working capital
-2.4
-0.09
-1.4
-1.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
1,299.95
-77.48
-58.06
-9.44
EBIT growth
45.68
-10.91
-11.06
-2.96
Net profit growth
45.71
-10.91
0.41
3.82
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Apr-2011
|Apr-2010
Gross Sales
0.23
0
0
18.85
12.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.23
0
0
18.85
12.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.02
0
Other Income
0.01
-2.34
0
0.62
0.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Kamalnayan Harakchand
Independent Director
Ganapathy Lalitha
Company Secretary
G Raghavan
Addtnl Independent Director
Bramanandam
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Midvalley Entertainment Ltd
Summary
Midvalley Entertainment Ltd is a multinational Media & Entertainment company and one of the Worlds fastest growing entertainment entities. The company is Film Production, Distribution and Exhibition Company, actively engaged in the media and entertainment industry in South India. Their major businesses are Exhibition and Concept Theatres, Film Production, Distribution, Hospitality, Cine Advertising, etc. The company has presence in the media and entertainment activity from concept to completion i.e. from script to screen. They produce, distribute and exhibit movies both in Indian and foreign languages. They also hold the music, video and television rights of movies, television serials for sales to TV Channels and other emerging media sources. They forayed into the exhibition business by way of entering into screening agreements with theatres in B & C category towns. The company currently has screening agreements with 46 theaters of which 34 are in Tamil Nadu, 7 are in Karnataka and 5 are in Andhra Pradesh. Further, they have a library of 651 movies in various languages. This consists of 417 Tamil movies, 107 Telugu movies, 52 Kannada movies and 75 Malayalam movies. Midvalley Entertainment Ltd was incorporated on July 12, 1989 as a private limited company with the name CTV Entertainment Pvt Ltd at Bangalore in Karnataka. In January 28, 2000, the name of the company was changed from CTV Entertainment Pvt Ltd to CEE (I) TV Entertainment Pvt Ltd. In February 4, 2000, the company
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.