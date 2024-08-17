iifl-logo-icon 1
Midvalley Entertainment Ltd Share Price

0.35
(2.94%)
Oct 19, 2020|03:21:04 PM

Midvalley Entertainment Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

0.35

Prev. Close

0.34

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.35

Day's Low

0.35

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

12.17

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.2

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Midvalley Entertainment Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Midvalley Entertainment Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Midvalley Entertainment Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:45 AM
Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019Sep-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.41%

Non-Promoter- 7.12%

Institutions: 7.11%

Non-Institutions: 55.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Midvalley Entertainment Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

34.22

34.22

34.22

34.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.18

20.18

28.17

33.66

Net Worth

44.4

54.4

62.39

67.88

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.07

-0.07

-0.19

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-7.99

-5.48

-6.15

-6.92

Depreciation

-5.28

-5.29

-5.3

-4.88

Tax paid

0

0

0

0.79

Working capital

-2.4

-0.09

-1.4

-1.5

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

1,299.95

-77.48

-58.06

-9.44

EBIT growth

45.68

-10.91

-11.06

-2.96

Net profit growth

45.71

-10.91

0.41

3.82

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Apr-2011Apr-2010

Gross Sales

0.23

0

0

18.85

12.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.23

0

0

18.85

12.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.02

0

Other Income

0.01

-2.34

0

0.62

0.61

Midvalley Entertainment Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Midvalley Entertainment Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Kamalnayan Harakchand

Independent Director

Ganapathy Lalitha

Company Secretary

G Raghavan

Addtnl Independent Director

Bramanandam

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Midvalley Entertainment Ltd

Summary

Midvalley Entertainment Ltd is a multinational Media & Entertainment company and one of the Worlds fastest growing entertainment entities. The company is Film Production, Distribution and Exhibition Company, actively engaged in the media and entertainment industry in South India. Their major businesses are Exhibition and Concept Theatres, Film Production, Distribution, Hospitality, Cine Advertising, etc. The company has presence in the media and entertainment activity from concept to completion i.e. from script to screen. They produce, distribute and exhibit movies both in Indian and foreign languages. They also hold the music, video and television rights of movies, television serials for sales to TV Channels and other emerging media sources. They forayed into the exhibition business by way of entering into screening agreements with theatres in B & C category towns. The company currently has screening agreements with 46 theaters of which 34 are in Tamil Nadu, 7 are in Karnataka and 5 are in Andhra Pradesh. Further, they have a library of 651 movies in various languages. This consists of 417 Tamil movies, 107 Telugu movies, 52 Kannada movies and 75 Malayalam movies. Midvalley Entertainment Ltd was incorporated on July 12, 1989 as a private limited company with the name CTV Entertainment Pvt Ltd at Bangalore in Karnataka. In January 28, 2000, the name of the company was changed from CTV Entertainment Pvt Ltd to CEE (I) TV Entertainment Pvt Ltd. In February 4, 2000, the company
