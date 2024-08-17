Midvalley Entertainment Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Apr-2011
|Apr-2010
Gross Sales
0.23
0
0
18.85
12.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.23
0
0
18.85
12.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.02
0
Other Income
0.01
-2.34
0
0.62
0.61
Total Income
0.23
-2.34
0
19.5
13.55
Total Expenditure
4.95
0.37
0.19
15.89
10.86
PBIDT
-4.72
-2.71
-0.19
3.6
2.68
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-4.72
-2.71
-0.19
3.59
2.67
Depreciation
5.28
5.29
5.29
2.17
1.89
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0.15
0.73
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-10
-7.99
-5.49
1.26
0.03
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-10
-7.99
-5.49
1.26
0.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-10
-7.99
-5.49
1.26
0.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.92
-2.34
-1.6
0.37
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
34.22
34.22
34.22
34.22
25.64
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
2,14,20,762
1,28,49,333
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
62.59
50.09
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
1,28,03,807
1,28,03,807
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
37.4
49.9
PBIDTM(%)
-2,052.17
0
0
19.15
20.71
PBDTM(%)
-2,052.17
0
0
19.09
20.63
PATM(%)
-4,347.82
0
0
6.73
0.3
