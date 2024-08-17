iifl-logo-icon 1
Midvalley Entertainment Ltd Annually Results

0.35
(2.94%)
Oct 19, 2020

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Apr-2011Apr-2010

Gross Sales

0.23

0

0

18.85

12.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.23

0

0

18.85

12.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.02

0

Other Income

0.01

-2.34

0

0.62

0.61

Total Income

0.23

-2.34

0

19.5

13.55

Total Expenditure

4.95

0.37

0.19

15.89

10.86

PBIDT

-4.72

-2.71

-0.19

3.6

2.68

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-4.72

-2.71

-0.19

3.59

2.67

Depreciation

5.28

5.29

5.29

2.17

1.89

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0.15

0.73

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-10

-7.99

-5.49

1.26

0.03

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-10

-7.99

-5.49

1.26

0.03

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-10

-7.99

-5.49

1.26

0.03

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.92

-2.34

-1.6

0.37

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

34.22

34.22

34.22

34.22

25.64

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

2,14,20,762

1,28,49,333

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

62.59

50.09

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

1,28,03,807

1,28,03,807

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

37.4

49.9

PBIDTM(%)

-2,052.17

0

0

19.15

20.71

PBDTM(%)

-2,052.17

0

0

19.09

20.63

PATM(%)

-4,347.82

0

0

6.73

0.3

