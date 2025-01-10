Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.91
32.82
2.67
1.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.53
-1.21
-1.08
-1.09
Net Worth
34.44
31.61
1.59
0.9
Minority Interest
Debt
28.06
1.5
0.12
0.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
62.5
33.11
1.71
1.02
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
51.83
17.83
0.96
1
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.22
0.09
0.09
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
51.62
17.77
0.89
1.02
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
Cash
0.16
0.01
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
51.99
17.84
0.98
1.02
