iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

112.5
(-1.32%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.91

32.82

2.67

1.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.53

-1.21

-1.08

-1.09

Net Worth

34.44

31.61

1.59

0.9

Minority Interest

Debt

28.06

1.5

0.12

0.12

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

62.5

33.11

1.71

1.02

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

51.83

17.83

0.96

1

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.22

0.09

0.09

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

51.62

17.77

0.89

1.02

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

-0.03

-0.02

-0.02

Cash

0.16

0.01

0.02

0.02

Total Assets

51.99

17.84

0.98

1.02

MILGREY FIN.&INV : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.