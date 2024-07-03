Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹108
Prev. Close₹108
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.59
Day's High₹108
Day's Low₹108
52 Week's High₹108
52 Week's Low₹31.27
Book Value₹15.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)232.65
P/E415.38
EPS0.26
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.91
32.82
2.67
1.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.53
-1.21
-1.08
-1.09
Net Worth
34.44
31.61
1.59
0.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
1.02
-0.01
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nirdesh Bharat Shah
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Abhay Narain Gupta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Manav Kumar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Abhishek Sanga
Non Executive Director
Neelam Pal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Garima Jain
Managing Director
Nirmal Lunkar
Reports by Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd
Summary
Milgrey Finance And Investments Limited was incorporated on 30 June, 1983. The Company is in the business of finance and investment and was carrying on financing activities to film producers. Presently, the Company is having main business of investment into shares and securities on short term and long term basis.In 2018-19, Mr. Mahendra Bachhawat, along with PACs Mr. Abhay Gupta and Ms. Rashmi Shah, acquired 78,050 fully paid up Equity Shares in the open offer process on August 1, 2018 and became promoters of the Company.
The Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹108 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd is ₹232.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd is 415.38 and 6.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd is ₹31.27 and ₹108 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.82%, 3 Years at 104.87%, 1 Year at 44.62%, 6 Month at 62.90%, 3 Month at 174.32% and 1 Month at 36.74%.
