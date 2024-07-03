iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd Share Price

108
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:58:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open108
  • Day's High108
  • 52 Wk High108
  • Prev. Close108
  • Day's Low108
  • 52 Wk Low 31.27
  • Turnover (lac)8.59
  • P/E415.38
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.88
  • EPS0.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)232.65
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

108

Prev. Close

108

Turnover(Lac.)

8.59

Day's High

108

Day's Low

108

52 Week's High

108

52 Week's Low

31.27

Book Value

15.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

232.65

P/E

415.38

EPS

0.26

Divi. Yield

0

Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

1 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:09 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 19.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 19.66%

Non-Promoter- 80.33%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 80.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.91

32.82

2.67

1.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.53

-1.21

-1.08

-1.09

Net Worth

34.44

31.61

1.59

0.9

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

1.02

-0.01

0

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Nirdesh Bharat Shah

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Abhay Narain Gupta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Manav Kumar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Abhishek Sanga

Non Executive Director

Neelam Pal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Garima Jain

Managing Director

Nirmal Lunkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd

Summary

Milgrey Finance And Investments Limited was incorporated on 30 June, 1983. The Company is in the business of finance and investment and was carrying on financing activities to film producers. Presently, the Company is having main business of investment into shares and securities on short term and long term basis.In 2018-19, Mr. Mahendra Bachhawat, along with PACs Mr. Abhay Gupta and Ms. Rashmi Shah, acquired 78,050 fully paid up Equity Shares in the open offer process on August 1, 2018 and became promoters of the Company.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd share price today?

The Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹108 today.

What is the Market Cap of Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd is ₹232.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd is 415.38 and 6.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd is ₹31.27 and ₹108 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd?

Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.82%, 3 Years at 104.87%, 1 Year at 44.62%, 6 Month at 62.90%, 3 Month at 174.32% and 1 Month at 36.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 19.66 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 80.34 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.