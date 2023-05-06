Dear Valued Shareholders,

Your directors have presented the 41st Annual Report on the performance of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024.

Financial Highlights:

The Companys financial performance for the year under review along with previous years figures is given hereunder:

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Revenue from Operations and Other Income 1200,000 0 Expenses 3057724 1297691 Profit (Loss) before Exceptional and Extra Ordinary Items and Tax 175818 (1297132) Less: Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 Less: Extra Ordinary Items 0.00 0.00 Profit before Tax 175818 (1297132) Less: Current Tax 0.00 0.00 Less: Deferred Tax Liability 0.00 0.00 Profit after Taxation 175818 (1297132)

Business Performance:

During the financial year 2023-24, the Companys revenue from operations is Rs. 1200,000 and incurred a Profit before tax is Rs. 175818. There has been no change in the Business of the company during the financial year ended on 31st March 2024.

Dividend:

Due to loss incurred by the Company, your directors express their inability to recommend dividend for the year ended on 31st March, 2024.

Transfer to reserves:

The Company did not have any profits to be transferred to Reserves during the year under consideration.

Share Capital:

Authorized Share Capital:

The Authorized Share Capital of the Company as at 31st March 2024 was Rs. 3 6,00,00,000/- (Rupees Three Sixty Crores only) divided into 360,00,000 (Three Crores Sixty Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

Issued & Subscribed Share Capital:

As on the 31st March 2024, the Issued & Subscribed Capital of the Company stands at Rs. 21,54,12,500/- divided into 2,15,41,250 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

Further, the Company has neither issued employee stock options nor sweat equity shares and does not have any scheme to fund its employees to purchase the shares of the Company.

Material changes and commitments during the year:

During the year under review, there have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company.

Material changes and commitments affecting financial position between the end of the financial year and date of report:

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company, which have occurred between the end of the financial year and the date of this Report.

Public Deposits:

The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on deposits from public was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet for the Financial Year 2023-2024.

Particulars of loans, guarantees or investments made u/s 186 of the companies act, 2013:

The particulars of loans, guarantees and investments have been disclosed in the financial statements which also form part of this report.

Corporate Social Responsibility:

As per section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, the provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to our company. With the enactment of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility) Rules, 2014 read with various clarifications issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Every Company having the net worth of Rs.500 Crores or more turnover of Rs.1000 Crores or more or net profit of Rs.5 Crores or more during immediately preceding financial year have to spend at least 2% of the average net profit of the Company made during the three immediately preceding financial years. In pursuance of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility) Rules, 2014. At present Corporate Social Responsibility provision is not applicable on our company as our company is outside the threshold limit of CSR as define by Companies Act, 2013.

Conservation of energy, research and development, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo:

The particulars as prescribed under sub-section (3)(m) of section 134 of the Companies Act, 2014 read with Rule 8(3) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are not applicable to our Company, as our Company has not carried out in the manufacturing activities. The foreign exchange earnings on account of the operation of the Company during the year was Rs. Nil.

Internal control systems and their adequacy:

The Company has appropriate systems for Internal Control. The systems are improved and modified

continuously to meet with changes in business conditions, statutory and accounting requirements. The Companys internal control systems and procedures commensurate with the size and nature of its operations. These systems are designed to ensure that all the assets of the Company are safeguarded and protected against any loss and that all the transactions are properly authorized recorded and reported. High accuracy in recording and providing reliable financial & operational support is ensured through stringent procedures.

The Audit Committee of Board of Directors reviews the internal audit report, efficiency and effectiveness of internal control systems and suggests the solution to improve and strengthen. The Internal control system during the year and no material weakness in design or operation was observed. As per section of 134 and 143 of the Companies Act, The internal control system is supplemented by well documented policies, guidelines and procedures and reviews carried out by the Companys audit committee.

Audits of various departments are conducted as per the annual audit plan through internal auditors, who submit reports to the Audit Committee of the Board from time to time. The views of the statutory auditors are also considered to ascertain the adequacy of the internal control system.

Independent Directors Declaration

The Company has received necessary declaration from each Independent Director under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that he / she meets the criteria of Independence as laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Familiarization Programme For Independent Directors

The details of the programme for familiarization of the Independent Directors with the Company in respect of their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which Company operates, business model of the Company and related matters are put up on the website of the company at www.milgrey.in The same has been reviewed by the board as per SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015.

Secretarial Standards

The Directors state that applicable Secretarial Standards, i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to Meetings of the Board of Directors and General Meetings, respectively, have been duly followed.

Companys policy on appointment and remuneration of Directors:

Your Company has been following well laid down policy on appointment and remuneration of Directors, KMP and Senior Management Personnel. The appointments of Directors are made pursuant to the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The remuneration of Executive Directors comprises of Basic Salary and Perquisites and follows applicable requirements of the Companies Act, 2013. Approval of shareholders and the Central Government, if so required, for payment of remuneration to Executive Directors is sought, from time to time. A brief of the Policy on appointment and remuneration of Directors, KMP and Senior Management is uploaded on the Companys website at www.milgrey.in

Annual Listing Fees

The Company is regularly complying with the provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Company has its equity shares listed on BSE Limited. The Company has paid listing fees for the year 2023-24. The Company has also established connectivity with both depositories, NSDL and CDSL.

Board Evolution:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the corporate governance requirements as prescribed by SEBI under Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors ("Board") has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, and that of its Committees and individual Directors. The performance of the Board and individual Directors was evaluated by the Board seeking inputs from all the Directors. The performance of the Committees was evaluated by the Board seeking inputs from the Committee Members. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("NRC") reviewed the performance of the individual Directors. A separate meeting of Independent Directors was also held to review the performance of Non-Independent Directors; performance of the Board as a whole and performance of the Chairperson of the Company, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and NonExecutive Directors. This was followed by a Board meeting that discussed the performance of the Board, its Committees and individual Directors.

The criteria for performance evaluation of the Board included aspects like Board composition and structure; effectiveness of Board processes, information and functioning etc. The criteria for performance evaluation of Committees of the Board included aspects like composition of Committees, effectiveness of Committee meetings etc. The criteria for performance evaluation of the individual Directors included aspects on contribution to the Board and Committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings etc. In addition the Chairperson was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role.

Directors and Key Managerial Personnel:

The Board composition is in conformity with the Listing Regulations, 2015 and the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act). As on 31st March, 2024, the details of the Directors on the Board of the Company during the year ended on March 31, 2024 are set out in the table below:-

Sr. No. Name of Directors and KMPs Designation 1. Mr. Mahendra Bacchawat Managing Director 2. Mr. Abhay Gupta Non-Executive Director 3. Mr. Nirdesh Shah Independent Director 4. Mr. Manav Kumar Independent Director 5. Mr. Abhishek Sanga Independent Director 6. Ms. Neelam Pal Non-Executive Director 7. Mr. Bhim Chaudhary Chief Financial Officer 8. Mr. Assem Mahajan (upto 22nd May 2024) Company Secretary & Compliance Officer 9 Ms. Garima Jain (w.e.f 28th August 2023) Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Changes in Directors & KMPs:

Retirement by Rotation:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Abhay Narain Gupta will retire by rotation at the AGM and being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment. Your Board has recommended his re- appointment.

Changes in Board of Directors:

During the year under review, there is no change in the composition of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Changes in KMPs:

During the year under review, Mr. Assem Mahajan, ceased to be Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 22nd May 2023.

Human resources Management:

The Human Resources Management (HRM) function has driven changes in the way Human Resources (HR) are managed and developed, striking a balance between business needs and individual aspiration. It focuses on improving the way of work culture, employee engagement, productivity, work-life balance in an effective and efficient way. Your Company took multiple actions to keep the workforce engaged. The HR Department is continuously looking at expanding opportunities for the employees growth. The broader our employees experience, education and background, the more diverse their opinions and insights, the deeper your Companys collective understanding grows. This results in a collaborative environment which respects individual needs and promotes ongoing development of the Company.

Vigil Mechanism And Whistle Blower Policy

The Company has adopted a Whistle Blower policy, to provide a formal mechanism to the Directors and employees of the Company for reporting genuine concerns about unethical practices and suspected or actual fraud or violation of the code of conduct of the Company as prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013, Regulation 22 of the Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements, 2015. This Vigil Mechanism shall provide a channel to the employees and Directors to report to the management concerns about unethical behavior, and also provide for adequate safeguards against victimization of persons who use the mechanism and also make provision for direct access to the chairperson of the Audit Committee in appropriate or exceptional cases. It is affirmed that no personnel of the company has been denied access to the Audit Committee.

Particulars of Employees:

There were no employees during the whole or part of the year who were in receipt of remuneration in excess of limits as covered under the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. Particulars of employees

pursuant to Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed herewith as "Annexure-I".

Board meetings:

The Board meets at least once a quarter to review the quarterly/half yearly/yearly results and other items on the agenda. Additional meetings are also held when necessary. During the reporting period Nine (09) Board Meetings were convened and held on 26th May 2023, 6th July 2023, 20th July 2023, 7th August 2023, 10th August 2023, 28th August 2023, 7th October 2023, 26th October 2023, 9th February 2024. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

Independent Directors Meeting:

During the year under review, Independent Directors met on 9th February 2024, inter-alia, to discuss:

¦ Evaluation of the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as whole.

¦ Evaluation of the performance of the Chairman of the Company, taking into account the views of the Executive and Non-Executive Directors.

¦ Evaluation of the quality, quantity content and timeless of flow of information between the management and the Board.

Subsidiaries, joint ventures and associate companies:

The company does not have any subsidiary/ Joint Ventures/ Associate Companies.

Particulars of contracts or arrangements made with related parties:

Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(2) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 in prescribed Form AOC - 2 is annexed herewith at "Annexure - II".

Disclosure Under The Sexual Harassment Of Women At Workplace (Prevention. Prohibition And Redressal) Act, 2013:

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a policy against sexual harassment in line with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder. The Company has not received any sexual harassment related complaints during the year 2023-24.

The Company has framed a policy on Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace which commits to provide a workplace that is free from all forms of discrimination, including sexual harassment. The Policy can be viewed at Company website with the link as www.milgrey.in

Code of conduct for prevention of insider trading:

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, under the SEBI

(Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The Code lays down guidelines for procedures to be followed and disclosures to be made by insiders while trading in the securities of the Company. Details of dealing in the Companys shares by Designated Persons are placed before the Audit Committee on a quarterly basis. The Company has also adopted a Code of Corporate Disclosure Practices, for ensuring timely and adequate disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information by the Company, to enable the investor community to take informed investment decisions with regard to the Companys shares.

The policy is uploaded on the Companys website and can be viewed at the Company website at www.milgrey.in

Directors Responsibility Statement:

In terms of the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, the Directors state that:

¦ In preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

¦ The directors had selected such accounting policies to the financial statements and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year as on 31st March, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for that period;

¦ The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

¦ The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

¦ The directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

¦ The directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

Committees of the Board:

The Company has duly constituted the Committees required under the Companies Act, 2013, read with applicable rules made thereunder and the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015. The Committees of the Board formed are as under:

i. Audit Committee;

ii. Stakeholders Relationship Committee;

iii. Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The details with respect to the composition, powers, roles, terms of reference, Meetings of all the relevant committees are provided in the report on corporate governance of the Company which forms part of this Annual Report.

Details of significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future:

During the period under review, no material orders have been passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operation in future.

Auditors and their reports:

Statutory Auditors:

M/s. A.K. Kocchar & Associates vide its letter dated 11th May, 2023 has tendered their resignation as the Statutory Auditors of the Company, resulting into a casual vacancy in the office of the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

Pursuant to Section 139(8) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), the Board of Directors of the Company, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee at its meeting held on 20th July, 2023 accepted the resignation of M/s. A.K. Kocchar & Associates and after obtaining the consent under Section 139(1) of the Act, M/s. Mohandas & Co. Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill the casual vacancy caused by the resignation of M/s. A.K. Kocchar & Associates with effect from August 07 till the conclusion of this 40th AGM, subject to the approval by the Members at such remuneration plus out of pocket expenses and applicable taxes, as may be mutually agreed between the Board of Directors of the Company and the Auditors.

M/s Mohandas & Co have consented to the said appointment and confirmed that their appointment, if made, would be within the limits specified under Section 141(3)(g) of the Act. They have further confirmed that they are not disqualified to be appointed as statutory auditors in terms of the provisions of the proviso to Section 139(1), Section 141(2) and Section 141(3) of the Act and the provisions of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

Further, shareholders of the Company at their meeting held on September 28, 2024 have approved the appointment of M/s Mohandas & Co as a statutory auditor of the company for the term of five consecutive years.

The Board has duly examined the Report issued by the existing Statutory Auditors of the Company on the Accounts for the financial year ended March 31st, 2024. The notes on Accounts, as presented in this Annual Report, are self-explanatory in this regard and hence do not call for any further clarification. Further, the report of the Statutory Auditors along with notes to Schedule is enclosed to this report.

The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

Secretarial Auditor:

As required under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules there under, the Board had appointed CS Swapnil Pande, Practicing Company Secretary (Membership No: A44893 & COP No: 21962), as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company. Report of the Secretarial Auditor has been annexed as "Annexure - III" to this Report.

With regard to the observation in secretarial audit report it is clarified as under:

The observations in the secretarial audit report are self explanatory it does not required further comments.

Reporting of frauds by Auditor:

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditor and the Secretarial Auditor have not reported any instances of frauds committed by the Company by its officers or employees to the audit committee under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, details of which needs to be mentioned in the Annual Report.

Extract of Annual Return:

The extract of Annual Return in Form MGT 9, as required in section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013, as at 31st March 2024, is available on the website www.milgrey.in

Transfer of amounts to Investor Education and Protection Fund:

There are no amounts due and outstanding to be credited to Investor Education and Protection Fund as on 31st March 2024.

Risk management:

Your Company continues to focus on a system based approach to business risk management. The Company has in place comprehensive risk assessment and minimization procedures, which have been reviewed by the Board periodically. Your Company recognizes that risk is an integral part of business and is committed to managing the risks in a proactive and efficient manner.

Your Company periodically assesses risks in the internal and external environment, along with the cost of treating risks and incorporates risk treatment plans in its strategy, business and operational plans. The Company has duly approved a Risk Management Plan. The objective of this Policy is to have a well- defined approach to risk. The policy lays down broad guidelines for timely identification, assessment, and prioritization of risks affecting the Company in the short and foreseeable future.

The Policy suggests framing an appropriate response action for the key risks identified, so as to make sure that risks are adequately addressed or mitigated. Risk Management Plan is available on the website of the Company at www.milgrey.in The Company has developed and implemented a risk management plan and in the opinion of the Board of Directors, no risks have been identified which may threaten the existence of the Company. Your Company continuously monitors business and operational risks. All key functions and divisions are independently responsible to monitor risks associated within their respective areas of operations such as finance & taxation, regulatory & compliance, insurance, legal and other issues like cyber security, data privacy, health, safety and environment.

Management Discussion And Analysis

Pursuant to Regulation 34(2)(e) read with paragraph B of Schedule V of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, the detailed Management Discussion and Analysis report is given in "Annexure-V" to this report.

Corporate governance:

A separate section on Corporate Governance is included in the Annual Report and the certificate from company secretary confirming the Compliance of the conditions on the Corporate Governance

as stipulated in Regulations 17 to 27, clauses (b) to (i) of sub-regulation (2) of Regulation 46 and paragraphs C, D and E of Schedule V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are annexed to this Report.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNAL

There were no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunal which would impact the going concern status and the Companys operations in future.

INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS

There was no application made by the Company or no proceedings are pending against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 during the year.

DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF

The disclosure is not applicable as the Company has not undertaken any one-time settlement with the banks or financial institutions during the year.

Acknowledgements:

Your Directors acknowledge each and every employee of the Company as well as those who work with us across the value chain for their unstinting support and hard work in the service of our Company. They would also like to place on record their appreciation for the continued co- operation and support received by the Company during the year from all shareholders, clients, Banks, Government and regulatory authorities and stock exchange.

Annexure - I

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

Disclosure as per section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2015

DETAILS OF REMUNERATION UNDER SECTION 197 OF COMPANIES ACT, 2013 AND RULE 5 OF COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES, 2014

1. Ratio of the remuneration of each Director including Managing Director, Chief Executive officer, Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary or Manager, if any, to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company in the financial year 2023-24 is as follows:

Sl. No. Name of Director Designation Ratio of remuneration of each Director & KMPs to median remuneration of employees 1. Mr. Mahendra Bacchawat Managing Director - 2. Mr. Abhay Gupta Non-Executive Director - 3. Mr. Nirdesh Shah Independent Director - 4. Mr. Manav Kumar Independent Director - 5. Mr. Abhishek Sanga Independent Director - 6. Ms. Neelam Pal Non-Executive Director - 7. Mr. Bhim Chaudhary Chief Financial Officer - 8. Mr. Assem Mahajan Company Secretary & Compliance Officer 1.00

2. Details of percentage increase in remuneration of each Director, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officer, and Company Secretary Financial Year 2023-24 are as follows:

Sl. No. Name of Director Designation % Increase/ Decrease 1. Mr. Mahendra Bacchawat Managing Director - 2. Mr. Abhay Gupta Non-Executive Director - 3. Mr. Nirdesh Shah Independent Director - 4. Mr. Manav Kumar Independent Director - 5. Mr. Abhishek Sanga Independent Director - 6. Ms. Neelam Pal Non-Executive Director - 7. Mr. Bhim Chaudhary Chief Financial Officer - 8. Mr. Assem Mahajan Company Secretary & Compliance Officer -

3. Percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees Financial Year 2023-24.

There is no increase in median remuneration of all employees in Financial Year 2023-24.

4. Number of Permanent Employees on the roll of the Company as on March 31, 2024.

There are 01 permanent employee on roll of the Company as on March 31, 2024.

5. Comparison of average percentile increase in the salaries of employees other than the managerial

personnel and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration There was no increase in remuneration done during the financial year 2023-24.

There was no increase in remuneration done during the financial year 2023-24.

6. Affirmation:

Information as per Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of Chapter XIII, the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014:

There was no Employees who;

a. are in receipt of remuneration for the financial year 2023-24, in the aggregate, was not less than one crore and two lakh rupees;

b. are in receipt of remuneration for any part of the financial year 2023-24, at a rate which, in the aggregate, was not less than eight lakh fifty thousand rupees per month;

c. are in receipt of remuneration in the financial year 2023-24, in the aggregate, or as the case may be, at a rate which, in the aggregate, is in excess of that drawn by the managing director or wholetime director or manager and holds by himself or along with his spouse and dependent children, not less than two percent of the equity shares of the company.

Annexure - II FORM NO. AOC- 2

[Pursuant to Clause (h) of Sub-Section (3) of Section 134 of the Act and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014]

Form for disclosure of particulars of contracts / arrangements entered into by the company with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 including certain arms length transactions under third proviso thereto;

1. Details of contracts or arrangements or transactions not at arms length basis:

Your Company has not entered into any contract or arrangement or transaction with its related parties which is not at arms length during financial year 2023 - 2024.

2. Details of material contracts or arrangement or transactions at arms length basis:

Your Company has not entered into any contract or arrangement or transaction with its related parties which is at arms length during financial year 2023 - 2024.

Name of Relate d Party and Nature of Relationship Nature of contracts/ arrangement/ transactions Duration of contracts/ arrangement/ transactions Salient terms of contracts / arrangements/ transactions including the value, if any Date(s) of approval by the Boa rd, if any Amount paid as advance, if any N.A.

Annexure - III

FORM NO. MR-3 SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH 2024

[Pursuant to Section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule No. 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014]

To,

The Members,

MILGREY FINANCE AND INVESTMENTS LIMITED

We have conducted the Secretarial audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by MILGREY FINANCE AND INVESTMENTS LIMITED (CIN: L67120MH1983PLC030316) (hereinafter called "the Company"). Secretarial Audit was conducted in a manner that provided us with a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/statutory compliances and expressing our opinion thereon.

Based on our verification of the Companys books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the company and also the information provided by the Company, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of secretarial audit, we hereby report that in our opinion, the Company has, during the audit period covering the financial year ended on 31st March 2024 (Audit Period), the Company has, complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board processes and compliance-mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter:

We have examined the books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed, and other records maintained by the Company for the audit period 1st April 2023 to 31st March 2024, and made available to us, according to the provisions of:

(i) The Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the rules made thereunder;

(ii) The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (SCRA) and the rules made thereunder;

(iii) The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Bye-laws framed thereunder to the extent of Regulation 55A;

(iv) Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the rules and regulations made there under to the extent of Foreign Direct Investment, Overseas Direct Investment and External Commercial Borrowings;

(v) The following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 (SEBI Act): -

(a) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011;

(b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015;

(c) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018;

(d) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021; (Not applicable to the Company during the Audit Period)

(e) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (The Listing Regulations).

(f) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Securitised Debt Instruments and Security Receipts) Regulations, 2008;

(g) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents) Regulations, 1993 regarding the Companies Act and dealing with client;

(h) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2021; (Not applicable to the Company during the Audit period)

(i) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018; (Not applicable to the Company during the Audit Period)

We have also examined compliance with the applicable clauses of the following:

(i) Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

(ii) The Listing Agreements entered into by the Company with Stock Exchange i.e. National Stock Exchange Limited

During the period under review and as per the explanations and representations made by the management and subject to clarifications given to me, the Company has complied with the provisions of the Act, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, Standards, etc. mentioned above, subject to the following observations.

Observations:

a) Pursuant to the resolutions passed at the extraordinary general meeting held on 2nd May 2022, the authorized capital of the Company has been increased from Rs. 2.00 cr to Rs. 36.00 cr. However the Company has not filed notice of increase in authorized capital in form SH 7 with the Registrar of

Companies, as required under section 64(1) of the Companies Act 2013. (the Act)

b) Pursuant to the special resolution passed at the EGM held on 2nd May 2022, the board of directors at the meeting held on 25th May 2022, allotted 2,28,77,250 warrants on preferential basis. The warrant holders are eligible to apply for the equal number of shares on payment of balance amount, as per SEBI (ICDR) Regulations 2018. The date of allotment is beyond the period prescribed for allotment as per Regulation 170(2) of the said SEBI Regulations.

c) The Company has allotted 1,95,51,250fully paid-up equity shares having face value of Rs.10/- each on preferential basis pursuant to the exercise of options attached to the Warrants allotted on 25th May 2022 and upon the receipt of balance 75% of the subscription money. However, the Company has not

filed the return of allotment in form PAS 3 on MCA portal.

d) Non-submission of the corporate governance compliance report within the stipulated under the regulation and for the same BSE imposed a fine of Rs. 113280for noncompliance of LODR 27(2) under (d). Also, BSE froze the demat account of the one of the promoters.

We further report that:

We have relied on the compliance certificates issued by its officers and taken on record by the Board of Directors at their meeting(s) for systems and mechanism formed by the Company for compliances under other applicable Acts, Laws and Regulations to the Company. For Income tax laws and compliance with applicable accounting standards we have relied on the Audit report issued by the Statutory Auditors.

The Board of Directors of the Company need to be constituted with a proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors, and Independent Directors. The changes in the composition of the Board of Directors that took place during the period under review will be carried out in compliance with the provisions of the Act as per our discussion with the Management of the Company.

Adequate notice is given to all directors to schedule the Board Meetings/Committee Meetings, agenda and detailed notes on agenda were sent adequately in advance. Decisions at the Board meeting and Committee Meeting as represented by the management were carried out unanimously.

We further report that as per the explanations given to me and the representations made by the Management and relied upon, there are adequate systems and processes in the company commensurate with the size and operations of the company to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules, regulations, and guidelines.

We further report that during the period under review, as explained and represented by the management, there was no event / action having major bearing on the companys affairs in pursuance of the above referred laws, rules, regulations, guidelines etc.