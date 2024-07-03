iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd Company Summary

113
(0.44%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:15:00 PM

Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd Summary

Milgrey Finance And Investments Limited was incorporated on 30 June, 1983. The Company is in the business of finance and investment and was carrying on financing activities to film producers. Presently, the Company is having main business of investment into shares and securities on short term and long term basis.In 2018-19, Mr. Mahendra Bachhawat, along with PACs Mr. Abhay Gupta and Ms. Rashmi Shah, acquired 78,050 fully paid up Equity Shares in the open offer process on August 1, 2018 and became promoters of the Company.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.