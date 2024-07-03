Milgrey Finance And Investments Limited was incorporated on 30 June, 1983. The Company is in the business of finance and investment and was carrying on financing activities to film producers. Presently, the Company is having main business of investment into shares and securities on short term and long term basis.In 2018-19, Mr. Mahendra Bachhawat, along with PACs Mr. Abhay Gupta and Ms. Rashmi Shah, acquired 78,050 fully paid up Equity Shares in the open offer process on August 1, 2018 and became promoters of the Company.
