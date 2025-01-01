|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|1 Jan 2025
|1 Jan 2025
|Outcome of the Board meeting held on 01.01.2025
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (the Results) 2. Note and take on record the Limited Review Report on the Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of chair. Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting 06.09.2024
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th August 2024
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Results for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Apr 2024
|5 Apr 2024
|Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of the Board Meeting to consider Audited Results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of the Board Meeting to be held on February 09 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting Financial Results for the Quarter ended on December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
