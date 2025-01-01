iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd Board Meeting

108.55
(-1.99%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:46:00 PM

MILGREY FIN.&INV CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting1 Jan 20251 Jan 2025
Outcome of the Board meeting held on 01.01.2025
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (the Results) 2. Note and take on record the Limited Review Report on the Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of chair. Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting 06.09.2024
Board Meeting14 Aug 202414 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th August 2024
Board Meeting2 Aug 202422 Jul 2024
Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Results for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting12 Apr 20245 Apr 2024
Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of the Board Meeting to consider Audited Results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.04.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of the Board Meeting to be held on February 09 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting Financial Results for the Quarter ended on December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

MILGREY FIN.&INV: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.