The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mirae Asset BSE 200 Equal Weight ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mirae Asset BSE 200 Equal Weight ETF is ₹11.31 and ₹12.36 as of 21 Mar ‘25