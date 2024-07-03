Modipon Ltd Summary

Modipon Limited was established in 1965 as a joint venture between the Modi group and Rohm & Haas (R&H), Philadelphia, US. Indofil Chemicals was amalgamated with Modipon with effect from Jul.82. Initially, the company manufactured only synthetic yarn (nylon and polyester filament yarn). Subsequent to the amalgamation, Modipon entered into the field of leather chemicals, agro-chemicals and other industrial chemicals, previously manufactured by Indofil.Modipon has entered into a technical collaboration with NOY Engineering, Italy, for the latest technology in nylon and polyester filament yarns.It undertook an expansion programme of its fibres division which will increase the production capacity of synthetic filament yarn by 7500 tpa. The chemicals division is carrying on a debottlenecking and technological upgradation programme which will increase the capacity to manufacture mancozeb fungicide at its Thane plant while controlling effluent and pollution levels at the plant.The Fibres Division has become the first manufacturing unit in synthetic Filament Yarn industry to get ISO 9001:2000 certification during 2000-01.During the year 2006-07, Chemicals business of the Company along with certain specified assets (ICC Division) was transferred to Indofil Organic Industries Limited (IOIL) as a going concern on Slump Sale basis with effect from 1st October, 2006. In terms of the Slump Sale Agreement, part consideration amounting to Rs. 48.99 crores has been applied for allotment and distribution of 1,17,57,086 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each by IOIL directly to the Equity Shareholders of the Company in the ratio of 3 Equity Shares of IOIL for every 2 Equity Shares held in the Company. The shares had been duly allotted by IOIL to the Shareholders of the Company on 28.03.2007.The Company had acquired entire Equity Share Capital of Modipon Estates Pvt. Limited (MEPL)] on 9th May, 2007 and consequently, MEPL became a wholly-owned Subsidiary of the Company. The Company also sold its entire investment in Equity Shares of two wholly owned subsidiaries i.e. Good Investment (India) Limited and Quick Investment (India) Limited w.e.f. 1 st October, 2006 on account of Slump Sale of ICC Division. Accordingly, these two subsidiaries ceased to be subsidiaries of the Company as on 30th September, 2007.Thereafter, the Company closed its manufacturing operations since May 19, 2007 (closure of factory w.e.f. September 8, 2007) on account of huge losses incurred and sale of entire plant & machinery during the year March, 2010.