iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Modipon Ltd Share Price

61.25
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open59.39
  • Day's High61.25
  • 52 Wk High101.34
  • Prev. Close62.5
  • Day's Low59.38
  • 52 Wk Low 34.2
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-79.03
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)70.91
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Modipon Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

59.39

Prev. Close

62.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

61.25

Day's Low

59.38

52 Week's High

101.34

52 Week's Low

34.2

Book Value

-79.03

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

70.91

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Modipon Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

Modipon Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Modipon Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.07%

Non-Promoter- 21.42%

Institutions: 21.42%

Non-Institutions: 14.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Modipon Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.58

11.58

11.58

11.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-102.66

-102.08

-101.47

-102.13

Net Worth

-91.08

-90.5

-89.89

-90.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.29

-1

-1.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.58

-3.15

-5.2

-4.89

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.42

-1.23

2.01

0.82

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-10.77

-75.89

0.96

13.39

EBIT growth

-168.99

-74.23

-4.72

-1,728.34

Net profit growth

-168.84

-81.58

111.23

-134.11

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2006Mar-2005Mar-2004Mar-2003

Gross Sales

468.63

533.46

442.97

408.85

Excise Duty

60.86

69.22

53.93

54.68

Net Sales

407.76

464.23

389.02

354.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.22

16.76

4.67

19.62

View Annually Results

Modipon Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

805.8

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,345.6

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,616.15

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,208.3

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,593.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Modipon Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Manish K Modi

Non Executive Director

Aditee Modi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vineet Kumar Thareja

Independent Director

Shashi Kant Ranjan

Independent Director

Kavita Rani

Nominee

MAYUR MAHESHWARI

Independent Director

Nitesh Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Modipon Ltd

Summary

Modipon Limited was established in 1965 as a joint venture between the Modi group and Rohm & Haas (R&H), Philadelphia, US. Indofil Chemicals was amalgamated with Modipon with effect from Jul.82. Initially, the company manufactured only synthetic yarn (nylon and polyester filament yarn). Subsequent to the amalgamation, Modipon entered into the field of leather chemicals, agro-chemicals and other industrial chemicals, previously manufactured by Indofil.Modipon has entered into a technical collaboration with NOY Engineering, Italy, for the latest technology in nylon and polyester filament yarns.It undertook an expansion programme of its fibres division which will increase the production capacity of synthetic filament yarn by 7500 tpa. The chemicals division is carrying on a debottlenecking and technological upgradation programme which will increase the capacity to manufacture mancozeb fungicide at its Thane plant while controlling effluent and pollution levels at the plant.The Fibres Division has become the first manufacturing unit in synthetic Filament Yarn industry to get ISO 9001:2000 certification during 2000-01.During the year 2006-07, Chemicals business of the Company along with certain specified assets (ICC Division) was transferred to Indofil Organic Industries Limited (IOIL) as a going concern on Slump Sale basis with effect from 1st October, 2006. In terms of the Slump Sale Agreement, part consideration amounting to Rs. 48.99 crores has been applied for allotment and
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Modipon Ltd share price today?

The Modipon Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹61.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Modipon Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Modipon Ltd is ₹70.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Modipon Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Modipon Ltd is 0 and -0.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Modipon Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Modipon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Modipon Ltd is ₹34.2 and ₹101.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Modipon Ltd?

Modipon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.85%, 3 Years at 9.69%, 1 Year at 45.52%, 6 Month at 37.54%, 3 Month at 18.39% and 1 Month at 11.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Modipon Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Modipon Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.08 %
Institutions - 21.42 %
Public - 14.50 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Modipon Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.