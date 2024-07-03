SectorRealty
Open₹59.39
Prev. Close₹62.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹61.25
Day's Low₹59.38
52 Week's High₹101.34
52 Week's Low₹34.2
Book Value₹-79.03
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)70.91
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.58
11.58
11.58
11.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-102.66
-102.08
-101.47
-102.13
Net Worth
-91.08
-90.5
-89.89
-90.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.29
-1
-1.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.58
-3.15
-5.2
-4.89
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.42
-1.23
2.01
0.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-10.77
-75.89
0.96
13.39
EBIT growth
-168.99
-74.23
-4.72
-1,728.34
Net profit growth
-168.84
-81.58
111.23
-134.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2006
|Mar-2005
|Mar-2004
|Mar-2003
Gross Sales
468.63
533.46
442.97
408.85
Excise Duty
60.86
69.22
53.93
54.68
Net Sales
407.76
464.23
389.02
354.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.22
16.76
4.67
19.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
805.8
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,345.6
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,616.15
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,208.3
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,593.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Manish K Modi
Non Executive Director
Aditee Modi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vineet Kumar Thareja
Independent Director
Shashi Kant Ranjan
Independent Director
Kavita Rani
Nominee
MAYUR MAHESHWARI
Independent Director
Nitesh Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Modipon Ltd
Summary
Modipon Limited was established in 1965 as a joint venture between the Modi group and Rohm & Haas (R&H), Philadelphia, US. Indofil Chemicals was amalgamated with Modipon with effect from Jul.82. Initially, the company manufactured only synthetic yarn (nylon and polyester filament yarn). Subsequent to the amalgamation, Modipon entered into the field of leather chemicals, agro-chemicals and other industrial chemicals, previously manufactured by Indofil.Modipon has entered into a technical collaboration with NOY Engineering, Italy, for the latest technology in nylon and polyester filament yarns.It undertook an expansion programme of its fibres division which will increase the production capacity of synthetic filament yarn by 7500 tpa. The chemicals division is carrying on a debottlenecking and technological upgradation programme which will increase the capacity to manufacture mancozeb fungicide at its Thane plant while controlling effluent and pollution levels at the plant.The Fibres Division has become the first manufacturing unit in synthetic Filament Yarn industry to get ISO 9001:2000 certification during 2000-01.During the year 2006-07, Chemicals business of the Company along with certain specified assets (ICC Division) was transferred to Indofil Organic Industries Limited (IOIL) as a going concern on Slump Sale basis with effect from 1st October, 2006. In terms of the Slump Sale Agreement, part consideration amounting to Rs. 48.99 crores has been applied for allotment and
The Modipon Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹61.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Modipon Ltd is ₹70.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Modipon Ltd is 0 and -0.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Modipon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Modipon Ltd is ₹34.2 and ₹101.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Modipon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.85%, 3 Years at 9.69%, 1 Year at 45.52%, 6 Month at 37.54%, 3 Month at 18.39% and 1 Month at 11.41%.
