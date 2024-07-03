Summary

Modipon Limited was established in 1965 as a joint venture between the Modi group and Rohm & Haas (R&H), Philadelphia, US. Indofil Chemicals was amalgamated with Modipon with effect from Jul.82. Initially, the company manufactured only synthetic yarn (nylon and polyester filament yarn). Subsequent to the amalgamation, Modipon entered into the field of leather chemicals, agro-chemicals and other industrial chemicals, previously manufactured by Indofil.Modipon has entered into a technical collaboration with NOY Engineering, Italy, for the latest technology in nylon and polyester filament yarns.It undertook an expansion programme of its fibres division which will increase the production capacity of synthetic filament yarn by 7500 tpa. The chemicals division is carrying on a debottlenecking and technological upgradation programme which will increase the capacity to manufacture mancozeb fungicide at its Thane plant while controlling effluent and pollution levels at the plant.The Fibres Division has become the first manufacturing unit in synthetic Filament Yarn industry to get ISO 9001:2000 certification during 2000-01.During the year 2006-07, Chemicals business of the Company along with certain specified assets (ICC Division) was transferred to Indofil Organic Industries Limited (IOIL) as a going concern on Slump Sale basis with effect from 1st October, 2006. In terms of the Slump Sale Agreement, part consideration amounting to Rs. 48.99 crores has been applied for allotment and

