iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Modipon Ltd Annually Results

57.1
(-4.83%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2006Mar-2005Mar-2004Mar-2003

Gross Sales

468.63

533.46

442.97

408.85

Excise Duty

60.86

69.22

53.93

54.68

Net Sales

407.76

464.23

389.02

354.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.22

16.76

4.67

19.62

Total Income

417.98

481

393.7

373.79

Total Expenditure

413.73

441.01

360.05

345.26

PBIDT

4.25

39.97

33.63

28.52

Interest

10.77

7.25

12.98

12.28

PBDT

-6.53

32.72

20.64

16.22

Depreciation

14.69

14.97

15.81

16.06

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.07

0.01

0

0.15

Deferred Tax

-1.65

5.86

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-21.3

11.86

4.82

0

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-21.3

11.86

4.82

0

Extra-ordinary Items

4.71

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-26.01

11.86

4.82

0

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

15.01

6.01

-0.15

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.84

7.84

7.84

7.84

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1.04

8.61

8.64

8.05

PBDTM(%)

-1.6

7.05

5.3

4.58

PATM(%)

-5.22

2.55

1.23

0

Modipon: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Modipon Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.