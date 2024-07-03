Modipon Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2006
|Mar-2005
|Mar-2004
|Mar-2003
Gross Sales
468.63
533.46
442.97
408.85
Excise Duty
60.86
69.22
53.93
54.68
Net Sales
407.76
464.23
389.02
354.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.22
16.76
4.67
19.62
Total Income
417.98
481
393.7
373.79
Total Expenditure
413.73
441.01
360.05
345.26
PBIDT
4.25
39.97
33.63
28.52
Interest
10.77
7.25
12.98
12.28
PBDT
-6.53
32.72
20.64
16.22
Depreciation
14.69
14.97
15.81
16.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.07
0.01
0
0.15
Deferred Tax
-1.65
5.86
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-21.3
11.86
4.82
0
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-21.3
11.86
4.82
0
Extra-ordinary Items
4.71
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-26.01
11.86
4.82
0
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
15.01
6.01
-0.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.84
7.84
7.84
7.84
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.04
8.61
8.64
8.05
PBDTM(%)
-1.6
7.05
5.3
4.58
PATM(%)
-5.22
2.55
1.23
0
No Record Found
