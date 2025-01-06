Modipon Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.58
-3.15
-5.2
-4.89
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.42
-1.23
2.01
0.82
Other operating items
Operating
1.99
-4.38
-3.2
-4.08
Capital expenditure
-0.01
-0.08
0
0
Free cash flow
1.98
-4.46
-3.2
-4.08
Equity raised
-205.42
-195.77
-178.63
-171.27
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
79.86
70.22
55.54
34.54
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-123.57
-130.02
-126.3
-140.82
