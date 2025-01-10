Modipon Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.58
11.58
11.58
11.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-102.66
-102.08
-101.47
-102.13
Net Worth
-91.08
-90.5
-89.89
-90.55
Minority Interest
Debt
44.81
44.6
44.29
43.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-46.27
-45.9
-45.6
-46.83
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-46.35
-45.97
-45.68
-46.91
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
7.58
7.6
7.6
7.61
Sundry Creditors
-24.5
-24.52
-24.52
-24.5
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-29.43
-29.05
-28.76
-30.02
Cash
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.06
Total Assets
-46.28
-45.9
-45.61
-46.83
