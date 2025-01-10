iifl-logo-icon 1
Modipon Ltd Balance Sheet

59.8
(4.73%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.58

11.58

11.58

11.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-102.66

-102.08

-101.47

-102.13

Net Worth

-91.08

-90.5

-89.89

-90.55

Minority Interest

Debt

44.81

44.6

44.29

43.72

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-46.27

-45.9

-45.6

-46.83

Fixed Assets

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-46.35

-45.97

-45.68

-46.91

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

7.58

7.6

7.6

7.61

Sundry Creditors

-24.5

-24.52

-24.52

-24.5

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-29.43

-29.05

-28.76

-30.02

Cash

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.06

Total Assets

-46.28

-45.9

-45.61

-46.83

