Modipon Ltd Management Discussions

On account of continuous losses incurred in the past, the Company had faced acute financial shortage and had to operate with negative working capital which had deteriorated the performance of the Company to a level beyond rectification. The Company had been finding it difficult to service the interest liability of the Banks and was forced to suspend the manufacturing operations w.e.f. 19th May, 2007.
the outlook was not bright with the ever increasing input costs, having no reflection in sales realisation. Therefore, it was thought expedient to permanently close down the manufacturing operations of the Company. Accordingly, after seeking approval from the Govt. of uttar pradesh under u. P Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 the manufacturing operations of the Company have been permanently closed w.e.f. 8th September, 2007.
Declaration as required under Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement
All Directors and Senior Management of the Company have affirmed compliance with the Modipon Code of Conduct for the year ended 31st March, 2016.
For and on behalf of the Board,
|New Delhi
|(Manish K. Modi)
|(M. K. Modi)
|1st September, 2016
|Managing Director
|Chairman
