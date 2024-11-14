|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|MODIPON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Please find enclosed the outcome of the board meeting of Modipon Limited held on Thursday, November 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|MODIPON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find enclosed the outcome of board meeting held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|MODIPON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Further as intimated earlier vide letter dated March 29 2024 the Trading Window shall remain closed for dealing in securities of the Company for all the designated persons of the Company from Monday April 01 2024 till Friday May 31 2024 (both days inclusive). Outcome of board meeting of Modipon Limited held on May 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|MODIPON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Further as intimated earlier vide letter dated December 28 2023 the Trading Window shall remain closed for dealing in securities of the Company for all the designated persons of the Company from Monday January 01 2024 till Thursday February 15 2024 (both days inclusive). Please take the above on record. The Board of Directors of Modipon Limited (the Company) in its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, February 13, 2024 considered & adopted the following: 1. Approved and took on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The financial results under regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are enclosed as Annexure A. 2. The Limited Review Report on the aforesaid financial results of the Company is enclosed as Annexure B. The meeting of Board of Directors was commenced at 3:00 P.M and concluded at 3:45 P.M. We request you to take note of the same. Outcome of board meeting of Modipon Limited held on February 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024) Pursuant to regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the copies of the unaudited financial results of Modipon Limited for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 published in Financial Express and Jansatta dated February 14, 2024 duly approved in the meeting of board of directors of the Company held on February 13, 2024. This is for your kind information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.