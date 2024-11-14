MODIPON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Further as intimated earlier vide letter dated December 28 2023 the Trading Window shall remain closed for dealing in securities of the Company for all the designated persons of the Company from Monday January 01 2024 till Thursday February 15 2024 (both days inclusive). Please take the above on record. The Board of Directors of Modipon Limited (the Company) in its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, February 13, 2024 considered & adopted the following: 1. Approved and took on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The financial results under regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are enclosed as Annexure A. 2. The Limited Review Report on the aforesaid financial results of the Company is enclosed as Annexure B. The meeting of Board of Directors was commenced at 3:00 P.M and concluded at 3:45 P.M. We request you to take note of the same. Outcome of board meeting of Modipon Limited held on February 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024) Pursuant to regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the copies of the unaudited financial results of Modipon Limited for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 published in Financial Express and Jansatta dated February 14, 2024 duly approved in the meeting of board of directors of the Company held on February 13, 2024. This is for your kind information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)