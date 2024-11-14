iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Modipon Ltd Board Meeting

60.94
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Modipon CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
MODIPON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Please find enclosed the outcome of the board meeting of Modipon Limited held on Thursday, November 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
MODIPON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find enclosed the outcome of board meeting held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202416 May 2024
MODIPON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Further as intimated earlier vide letter dated March 29 2024 the Trading Window shall remain closed for dealing in securities of the Company for all the designated persons of the Company from Monday April 01 2024 till Friday May 31 2024 (both days inclusive). Outcome of board meeting of Modipon Limited held on May 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
MODIPON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Further as intimated earlier vide letter dated December 28 2023 the Trading Window shall remain closed for dealing in securities of the Company for all the designated persons of the Company from Monday January 01 2024 till Thursday February 15 2024 (both days inclusive). Please take the above on record. The Board of Directors of Modipon Limited (the Company) in its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, February 13, 2024 considered & adopted the following: 1. Approved and took on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The financial results under regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are enclosed as Annexure A. 2. The Limited Review Report on the aforesaid financial results of the Company is enclosed as Annexure B. The meeting of Board of Directors was commenced at 3:00 P.M and concluded at 3:45 P.M. We request you to take note of the same. Outcome of board meeting of Modipon Limited held on February 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024) Pursuant to regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the copies of the unaudited financial results of Modipon Limited for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 published in Financial Express and Jansatta dated February 14, 2024 duly approved in the meeting of board of directors of the Company held on February 13, 2024. This is for your kind information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Modipon: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Modipon Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.