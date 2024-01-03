Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.09
0.09
0.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
73.88
43.88
35.29
Net Worth
73.97
43.97
35.38
Minority Interest
Debt
12.96
8.37
2.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
86.93
52.34
37.84
Fixed Assets
30.85
15.86
10.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.58
0.86
0.62
Networking Capital
44.63
33.44
23.23
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
9.86
6.18
4.77
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
49.96
39.43
26.62
Sundry Creditors
-9.91
-8.97
-5.77
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.28
-3.2
-2.39
Cash
10.87
2.18
3.44
Total Assets
86.93
52.34
37.83
