Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.09
0.09
0.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
73.88
43.88
35.29
Net Worth
73.97
43.97
35.38
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
93.49
|0
|98,715.87
|67.83
|0
|507.72
|51.18
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
396.15
|37.8
|17,120.01
|139.14
|0.62
|234.2
|50.61
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
118.2
|57.38
|16,144.33
|-47.29
|0
|588.57
|86.16
Rites Ltd
RITES
275.55
|34.84
|13,243.04
|134.41
|3.19
|586.61
|52.71
CMS Info Systems Ltd
CMSINFO
534.25
|26.71
|8,786.95
|83.89
|1.78
|571.76
|131.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Dattatraya Mohaniraj Karpe
Whole-time Director
Sanjay Bhalchandra Vidwans
Whole-time Director
Sunil Shrikrishna Bhalerao
Whole-time Director
Bhartesh Rajkumar Shah
Executive Director
Usha Sunil Kokare
Chairman & Independent Director
Anil Sadashiv Shelar
Independent Director
Sanjay Bhaskarrao Mahashabde
Independent Director
Sakharam Bhagwanrao Tamsekar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Naman Kaur Saluja
Monarch House CTS No.434/1,
Ghorpadi Gaon Hadapsar (N.V),
Maharashtra - 411036
Tel: +91 97665 09911
Website: http://www.monarchconsultants.in
Email: cs@monarchpune.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd
