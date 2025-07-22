iifl-logo

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

23 Jul, 2025|09:44 AM
Share Price

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.09

0.09

0.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

73.88

43.88

35.29

Net Worth

73.97

43.97

35.38

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

93.49

098,715.8767.830507.7251.18

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

396.15

37.817,120.01139.140.62234.250.61

Embassy Developments Ltd

EMBDL

118.2

57.3816,144.33-47.290588.5786.16

Rites Ltd

RITES

275.55

34.8413,243.04134.413.19586.6152.71

CMS Info Systems Ltd

CMSINFO

534.25

26.718,786.9583.891.78571.76131.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Dattatraya Mohaniraj Karpe

Whole-time Director

Sanjay Bhalchandra Vidwans

Whole-time Director

Sunil Shrikrishna Bhalerao

Whole-time Director

Bhartesh Rajkumar Shah

Executive Director

Usha Sunil Kokare

Chairman & Independent Director

Anil Sadashiv Shelar

Independent Director

Sanjay Bhaskarrao Mahashabde

Independent Director

Sakharam Bhagwanrao Tamsekar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Naman Kaur Saluja

Registered Office

Monarch House CTS No.434/1,

Ghorpadi Gaon Hadapsar (N.V),

Maharashtra - 411036

Tel: +91 97665 09911

Website: http://www.monarchconsultants.in

Email: cs@monarchpune.in

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Reports by Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd share price today?

The Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 23 Jul '25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 23 Jul '25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 23 Jul '25

What is the CAGR of Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd?

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

