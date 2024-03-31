TO,

THE MEMBERS OF MONEYBOXX FINANCE LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of MONEYBOXX FINANCE LIMITED (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance (TCWG)

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, change in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 20l4.This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statement in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statement or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules thereunder.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31/03/2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31/03/2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or applicable accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on our audit procedures we considered these reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances and nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The dividend declared or paid during the year by the company is in compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, performed by us on the Company and its subsidiaries have used accounting software for maintaining their respective books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of audit, we have not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For GAUR & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants FRN: 005354C Sd/- S. K. Gupta Partner M. No. 016746 Place: Gurguram UDIN: 24016746BKBZVR3711 Date: 17/05/2024

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of MONEYBOXX FINANCE LIMITED of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013.

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial statements of MONEYBOXX FINANCE LIMITED as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend upon on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For GAUR & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants FRN: 005354C Sd/- S. K. Gupta Partner M. No. 016746 Place: Gurguram UDIN: 24016746BKBZVR3711 Date: 17/05/2024

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Moneyboxx Finance Limited of even date)

i. In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment, right of use assets and intangible assets:

a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right of use assets.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

b) The Company has program of verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant and Equipment in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations received by us, as the company owns no immovable properties, the requirement on reporting whether title deeds of immovable properties held in the name of the company is not applicable. In respect of immovable properties of land and building that have been taken on lease and disclosed in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company.

d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31,2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The Company is in the business of providing loans and does not have any physical inventories. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. As the principal business of company is to give loans & advances, so definitely during the year company has granted loans or advances to various parties that are in the nature of secured and unsecured loans and also company has made investments too.

a) As the principal business of company is to give loans & advances. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, in our opinion, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

c) Based on our scrutiny of the companys records and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, we are of the opinion that in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are regular except some loans.

d) Based on our scrutiny of the companys records and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, the total amount overdue for more than ninety days is 732.26 lakhs and also the company has taken reasonable steps for recovery of the principal and interest.

e) As the principal business of company is to give loans & advances. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

v. Based on our scrutiny of the companys records and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, in our opinion, the company has not accepted any loans or deposits which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Rule 2(b) of the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 and therefore, the provisions of the clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. According to the information and explanations provided by the management, the company is not engaged in production of any such goods or provision of any such services for which the Central Government has prescribed particulars relating to utilisation of material or labour or other items of cost. Hence, the provisions of section 148( 1) of the Act do not apply to the company. Hence, in our opinion, no comment on maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act is required.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Professional Tax, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Professional Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

c) According to the records of the company, there are no dues of sales tax, income-tax, value added tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. In respect to repayment and usage of borrowings:

a) Based on our audit procedures and on the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender, financial institution, bank, government or dues to debenture- holders.

b) The company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) Based upon the audit procedures performed, we are of the opinion that the company has applied term loans for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. In relation to use of money raised through issue of own shares:

a) The Company has raised moneys by way of issue of Listed and Unlisted Non-convertible debentures during the year and were duly applied for the purposes for which those were raised.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has made Preferential Allotment of Equity Shares and issued share capital through Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) during the year and has also complied with the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

xi. In respect of Reporting on Fraud:

a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) During the year, no whistle blower complaints have been received.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. In relation to Reporting on Registration u/s 45-IA of RBI Act:

a) The company is a Non-Banking Financial Company and is required to be registered under section 45-I of the Reserve Bank of India. The company has obtained the registration vide certificate of registration no. B-14.03301 dated 13th March 2019.

b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance Activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India,

d) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year covered by our audit but had incurred cash losses amounting to Rs. 482.02 lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. Provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company as the company does not qualify the limits of section. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.