Moneyboxx Finance Ltd Share Price

236.4
(-1.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

  • Open241
  • Day's High241
  • 52 Wk High373
  • Prev. Close239.5
  • Day's Low230.1
  • 52 Wk Low 222.15
  • Turnover (lac)41.41
  • P/E62.7
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value81.05
  • EPS3.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)771.56
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Moneyboxx Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

241

Prev. Close

239.5

Turnover(Lac.)

41.41

Day's High

241

Day's Low

230.1

52 Week's High

373

52 Week's Low

222.15

Book Value

81.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

771.56

P/E

62.7

EPS

3.82

Divi. Yield

0

Moneyboxx Finance Ltd Corporate Action

17 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

25 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Moneyboxx Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Moneyboxx Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:06 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.68%

Non-Promoter- 1.21%

Institutions: 1.20%

Non-Institutions: 54.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Moneyboxx Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30.49

25.21

21.6

20.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

138.36

51.18

12.91

4.07

Net Worth

168.85

76.39

34.51

24.15

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-8.29

-5.36

-1.28

0

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Moneyboxx Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Moneyboxx Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Uma Shankar Paliwal

Independent Non Executive Women Director

Ratna Dharashree Vishwanathan

Whole Time Director & CEO

Mayur Modi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Govind Gupta

Whole Time Director & CEO

Deepak Aggarwal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

ATUL GARG

Additional Director

Shantanu Chandrakant Pendsey

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Moneyboxx Finance Ltd

Summary

Moneyboxx Finance Limited (formerly known as Dhanuka Commercial Limited), was incorporated on November 16, 1994. The Companys name was changed from Dhanuka Commercial Limited to Moneyboxx Finance Limited dated January 12, 2019. Moneyboxx Finance is a NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Company is engaged in the business of lending loans and trading in securities. The Company focuses on consumer lending products including, retail finance, salaried personal loans, business loans., small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) lending, commercial lending and value-added services. The Company started its lending operations in February 2019 by opening its first branch in Bharatpur, Rajasthan and expanded its presence to 11 branches across 4 states: Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh. The Company diversified its funding sources by adding 7 new lenders in Q4 FY 21 and total 12 new lenders in FY 2021, taking the total lender count to 14 as of March 2021. New lenders included reputed names - AU Small Finance Bank, Ambit Finvest, Ashv Finance, BlackSoil Capital, Caspian Debt, Hinduja Leyland Finance, Capri Global, InCred, UC Inclusive Credit and others.In 2021-22, the Company expanded the network to 30 branches across five states in India. Company diversified its funding sources by adding four new lenders in FY 2022, taking the total lender count to 18 as of March 2022. New lenders included reputed names - Vivriti Capital Private Limited, Klay Finvest Priva
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Moneyboxx Finance Ltd share price today?

The Moneyboxx Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹236.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Moneyboxx Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Moneyboxx Finance Ltd is ₹771.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Moneyboxx Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Moneyboxx Finance Ltd is 62.7 and 2.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Moneyboxx Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Moneyboxx Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Moneyboxx Finance Ltd is ₹222.15 and ₹373 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Moneyboxx Finance Ltd?

Moneyboxx Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.41%, 3 Years at 27.67%, 1 Year at -10.38%, 6 Month at -22.47%, 3 Month at -11.62% and 1 Month at 0.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Moneyboxx Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Moneyboxx Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.68 %
Institutions - 1.20 %
Public - 54.12 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Moneyboxx Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

