Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹241
Prev. Close₹239.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹41.41
Day's High₹241
Day's Low₹230.1
52 Week's High₹373
52 Week's Low₹222.15
Book Value₹81.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)771.56
P/E62.7
EPS3.82
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.49
25.21
21.6
20.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
138.36
51.18
12.91
4.07
Net Worth
168.85
76.39
34.51
24.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-8.29
-5.36
-1.28
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Uma Shankar Paliwal
Independent Non Executive Women Director
Ratna Dharashree Vishwanathan
Whole Time Director & CEO
Mayur Modi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Govind Gupta
Whole Time Director & CEO
Deepak Aggarwal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
ATUL GARG
Additional Director
Shantanu Chandrakant Pendsey
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Moneyboxx Finance Ltd
Summary
Moneyboxx Finance Limited (formerly known as Dhanuka Commercial Limited), was incorporated on November 16, 1994. The Companys name was changed from Dhanuka Commercial Limited to Moneyboxx Finance Limited dated January 12, 2019. Moneyboxx Finance is a NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Company is engaged in the business of lending loans and trading in securities. The Company focuses on consumer lending products including, retail finance, salaried personal loans, business loans., small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) lending, commercial lending and value-added services. The Company started its lending operations in February 2019 by opening its first branch in Bharatpur, Rajasthan and expanded its presence to 11 branches across 4 states: Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh. The Company diversified its funding sources by adding 7 new lenders in Q4 FY 21 and total 12 new lenders in FY 2021, taking the total lender count to 14 as of March 2021. New lenders included reputed names - AU Small Finance Bank, Ambit Finvest, Ashv Finance, BlackSoil Capital, Caspian Debt, Hinduja Leyland Finance, Capri Global, InCred, UC Inclusive Credit and others.In 2021-22, the Company expanded the network to 30 branches across five states in India. Company diversified its funding sources by adding four new lenders in FY 2022, taking the total lender count to 18 as of March 2022. New lenders included reputed names - Vivriti Capital Private Limited, Klay Finvest Priva
Read More
The Moneyboxx Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹236.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Moneyboxx Finance Ltd is ₹771.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Moneyboxx Finance Ltd is 62.7 and 2.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Moneyboxx Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Moneyboxx Finance Ltd is ₹222.15 and ₹373 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Moneyboxx Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.41%, 3 Years at 27.67%, 1 Year at -10.38%, 6 Month at -22.47%, 3 Month at -11.62% and 1 Month at 0.76%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.