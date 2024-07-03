Summary

Moneyboxx Finance Limited (formerly known as Dhanuka Commercial Limited), was incorporated on November 16, 1994. The Companys name was changed from Dhanuka Commercial Limited to Moneyboxx Finance Limited dated January 12, 2019. Moneyboxx Finance is a NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Company is engaged in the business of lending loans and trading in securities. The Company focuses on consumer lending products including, retail finance, salaried personal loans, business loans., small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) lending, commercial lending and value-added services. The Company started its lending operations in February 2019 by opening its first branch in Bharatpur, Rajasthan and expanded its presence to 11 branches across 4 states: Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh. The Company diversified its funding sources by adding 7 new lenders in Q4 FY 21 and total 12 new lenders in FY 2021, taking the total lender count to 14 as of March 2021. New lenders included reputed names - AU Small Finance Bank, Ambit Finvest, Ashv Finance, BlackSoil Capital, Caspian Debt, Hinduja Leyland Finance, Capri Global, InCred, UC Inclusive Credit and others.In 2021-22, the Company expanded the network to 30 branches across five states in India. Company diversified its funding sources by adding four new lenders in FY 2022, taking the total lender count to 18 as of March 2022. New lenders included reputed names - Vivriti Capital Private Limited, Klay Finvest Priva

