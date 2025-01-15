Board Meeting 15 Jan 2025 10 Jan 2025

Moneyboxx Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of listed secured/unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis. Please refer the attachment for more details. The Board in its meeting held today i.e., January 15, 2025 have approved the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) and proposal of amalgamation of Moneyboxx Capital Private Limited with Moneyboxx Finance Limited. For more details you are requested to kindly refer the attached file. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/01/2025)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Moneyboxx Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. The board in its meeting held today, have approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with other items (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Moneyboxx Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. Proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs). Please find enclosed Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 Please find enclosed the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jul 2024 13 Jul 2024

Moneyboxx Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for issuance of Equity Shares and/or Convertible Warrants and/or Other Securities of the Company by way of Preferential Issue. The Board has decided to raise funds by way of Preferential Issue of Equity shares and Convertible Warrants. The details of which are hereby enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/07/2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 10 May 2024

Moneyboxx Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & year ended March 31 2024. Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024)

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 3 May 2024

Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to exercise of ESOPs by the Employees.

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024

Board of Directors on March 28, 2024 has approved the following: - Allotment of 5,70,000 Equity Shares pursuant to exercise of the warrants Board of Directors of the Company on March 28, 2024, has approved the alteration in AOA subject to Shareholders approval.

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024