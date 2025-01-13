Moneyboxx Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.49
25.21
21.6
20.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
138.36
51.18
12.91
4.07
Net Worth
168.85
76.39
34.51
24.15
Minority Interest
Debt
452.23
240.62
99.43
46.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
621.08
317.01
133.94
70.53
Fixed Assets
19.76
9.83
5.08
4.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.53
2
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.34
6.76
3.62
0.84
Networking Capital
-18.24
-7.79
-2.49
1.36
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.12
0.05
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
28.72
6.03
3.5
3.85
Sundry Creditors
-1.79
-1.19
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-46.29
-12.68
-5.99
-2.49
Cash
113.64
63.87
7.88
2.43
Total Assets
131.03
74.67
14.09
8.66
No Record Found
