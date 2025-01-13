iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Moneyboxx Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

226.5
(-1.74%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:27:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Moneyboxx Finance Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30.49

25.21

21.6

20.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

138.36

51.18

12.91

4.07

Net Worth

168.85

76.39

34.51

24.15

Minority Interest

Debt

452.23

240.62

99.43

46.38

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

621.08

317.01

133.94

70.53

Fixed Assets

19.76

9.83

5.08

4.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

10.53

2

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

5.34

6.76

3.62

0.84

Networking Capital

-18.24

-7.79

-2.49

1.36

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.12

0.05

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

28.72

6.03

3.5

3.85

Sundry Creditors

-1.79

-1.19

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-46.29

-12.68

-5.99

-2.49

Cash

113.64

63.87

7.88

2.43

Total Assets

131.03

74.67

14.09

8.66

Moneyboxx Fin. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Moneyboxx Finance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.