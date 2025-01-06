Moneyboxx Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-8.29
-5.36
-1.28
0
Other operating items
Operating
-8.29
-5.36
-1.28
0
Capital expenditure
0.84
1.22
0.96
0
Free cash flow
-7.45
-4.14
-0.32
0
Equity raised
11.11
12.66
4.33
4.34
Investing
0
0
0
-0.2
Financing
31.59
17.72
0.59
-0.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
35.25
26.24
4.6
4.11
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.