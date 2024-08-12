|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|17 Jul 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|The Board of Directors has also approved convening of an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) on Monday, August 12, 2024, along with notice convening the meeting, to be issued and dispatched to the members in due course, for seeking their approval inter alia on the above cited matters. Please find attached the Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on August 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.