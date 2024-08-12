iifl-logo-icon 1
Moneyboxx Finance Ltd EGM

217
(-1.21%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Moneyboxx Fin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM17 Jul 202412 Aug 2024
The Board of Directors has also approved convening of an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) on Monday, August 12, 2024, along with notice convening the meeting, to be issued and dispatched to the members in due course, for seeking their approval inter alia on the above cited matters. Please find attached the Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on August 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

