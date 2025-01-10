Mono Pharmacare Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
17.67
12.37
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
10.44
1.03
Net Worth
28.11
13.4
Minority Interest
Debt
13.27
12.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
41.38
25.91
Fixed Assets
0.14
0.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.59
1.97
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.05
Networking Capital
37.38
23.46
Inventories
20.99
15.18
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
17.44
8.08
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.97
3.36
Sundry Creditors
-2.92
-2.09
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.1
-1.07
Cash
0.25
0.23
Total Assets
41.37
25.9
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.