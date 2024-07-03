Summary

Mono Pharmacare Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of M/s. Mono Chemist through Partnership Deed dated May 06, 1994. The Partnership Firm was then converted into Public Limited company in the name of Mono Pharmacare Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 17, 2022, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in the business of marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical products. The product portfolio comprises of a wide range of drugs like Antibiotics, Antifungal, Anti CoughCold & Anti-allergic, Antacid and Antiemetics, Analgesics and Antipyretics, Nutraceuticals, Skincare, Antiseptic, Cardiac and Diabetic & Cosmetics etc. getting products manufactured through contract manufacturing. Supal Distributors LLP, a Partnership Firm, was incorporated on November 24, 2016, with the Promoters of Company, Panilam Lakhatariya and Supal Lakhatariya, being the Original Partners. Further, Promoters acquired 100% ownership of the partnership firm on July 25, 2019.Accordingly, the Company acquired proprietorship firm of the Promoter, Panilam Lakhatariya M/s DLS Export pursuant to Deed of Business Transfer Agreement dated December 15, 2022 and on October 23, 2020 it acquired 99% ownership of Partnership Firms, M/s. Ahmedabad Medical Corporation (AMC) and M/s. Supal Distributors LLP from the Promoters of Company, Panilam Lakhatariya and Supal Lakhatariya dated January 10, 2023.As on February 28, 2023, the

