SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹32.95
Prev. Close₹34.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.9
Day's High₹34
Day's Low₹32.95
52 Week's High₹75
52 Week's Low₹31.8
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)58.22
P/E24.93
EPS1.39
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
17.67
12.37
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
10.44
1.03
Net Worth
28.11
13.4
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
122.34
58.48
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
122.34
58.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.1
0.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Mono Pharmacare Ltd
Summary
Mono Pharmacare Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of M/s. Mono Chemist through Partnership Deed dated May 06, 1994. The Partnership Firm was then converted into Public Limited company in the name of Mono Pharmacare Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 17, 2022, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in the business of marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical products. The product portfolio comprises of a wide range of drugs like Antibiotics, Antifungal, Anti CoughCold & Anti-allergic, Antacid and Antiemetics, Analgesics and Antipyretics, Nutraceuticals, Skincare, Antiseptic, Cardiac and Diabetic & Cosmetics etc. getting products manufactured through contract manufacturing. Supal Distributors LLP, a Partnership Firm, was incorporated on November 24, 2016, with the Promoters of Company, Panilam Lakhatariya and Supal Lakhatariya, being the Original Partners. Further, Promoters acquired 100% ownership of the partnership firm on July 25, 2019.Accordingly, the Company acquired proprietorship firm of the Promoter, Panilam Lakhatariya M/s DLS Export pursuant to Deed of Business Transfer Agreement dated December 15, 2022 and on October 23, 2020 it acquired 99% ownership of Partnership Firms, M/s. Ahmedabad Medical Corporation (AMC) and M/s. Supal Distributors LLP from the Promoters of Company, Panilam Lakhatariya and Supal Lakhatariya dated January 10, 2023.As on February 28, 2023, the
The Mono Pharmacare Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹32.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mono Pharmacare Ltd is ₹58.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mono Pharmacare Ltd is 24.93 and 2.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mono Pharmacare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mono Pharmacare Ltd is ₹31.8 and ₹75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mono Pharmacare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -30.35%, 6 Month at -13.38%, 3 Month at -1.28% and 1 Month at -3.75%.
