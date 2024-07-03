iifl-logo-icon 1
Mono Pharmacare Ltd Share Price

32.95
(-4.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:31 PM

  • Open32.95
  • Day's High34
  • 52 Wk High75
  • Prev. Close34.65
  • Day's Low32.95
  • 52 Wk Low 31.8
  • Turnover (lac)7.9
  • P/E24.93
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)58.22
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Mono Pharmacare Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

32.95

Prev. Close

34.65

Turnover(Lac.)

7.9

Day's High

34

Day's Low

32.95

52 Week's High

75

52 Week's Low

31.8

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

58.22

P/E

24.93

EPS

1.39

Divi. Yield

0

Mono Pharmacare Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Mono Pharmacare Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mono Pharmacare Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:06 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.72%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.72%

Non-Promoter- 43.27%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 43.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mono Pharmacare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

17.67

12.37

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

10.44

1.03

Net Worth

28.11

13.4

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

122.34

58.48

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

122.34

58.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.1

0.14

Mono Pharmacare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mono Pharmacare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mono Pharmacare Ltd

Summary

Mono Pharmacare Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of M/s. Mono Chemist through Partnership Deed dated May 06, 1994. The Partnership Firm was then converted into Public Limited company in the name of Mono Pharmacare Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 17, 2022, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in the business of marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical products. The product portfolio comprises of a wide range of drugs like Antibiotics, Antifungal, Anti CoughCold & Anti-allergic, Antacid and Antiemetics, Analgesics and Antipyretics, Nutraceuticals, Skincare, Antiseptic, Cardiac and Diabetic & Cosmetics etc. getting products manufactured through contract manufacturing. Supal Distributors LLP, a Partnership Firm, was incorporated on November 24, 2016, with the Promoters of Company, Panilam Lakhatariya and Supal Lakhatariya, being the Original Partners. Further, Promoters acquired 100% ownership of the partnership firm on July 25, 2019.Accordingly, the Company acquired proprietorship firm of the Promoter, Panilam Lakhatariya M/s DLS Export pursuant to Deed of Business Transfer Agreement dated December 15, 2022 and on October 23, 2020 it acquired 99% ownership of Partnership Firms, M/s. Ahmedabad Medical Corporation (AMC) and M/s. Supal Distributors LLP from the Promoters of Company, Panilam Lakhatariya and Supal Lakhatariya dated January 10, 2023.As on February 28, 2023, the
Company FAQs

What is the Mono Pharmacare Ltd share price today?

The Mono Pharmacare Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹32.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mono Pharmacare Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mono Pharmacare Ltd is ₹58.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mono Pharmacare Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mono Pharmacare Ltd is 24.93 and 2.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mono Pharmacare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mono Pharmacare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mono Pharmacare Ltd is ₹31.8 and ₹75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mono Pharmacare Ltd?

Mono Pharmacare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -30.35%, 6 Month at -13.38%, 3 Month at -1.28% and 1 Month at -3.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mono Pharmacare Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mono Pharmacare Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.72 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 43.28 %

