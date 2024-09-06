Mono Pharmacare Ltd Management Discussions

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT:

India is the 6th largest producer of chemicals in the world and 3rd in Asia, contributing 7% to Indias GDP. India holds a strong position in exports and imports of chemicals at a global level and ranks 14th in exports and 8th in imports at the global level (excluding pharmaceuticals). The Indian chemical industry stood at US$ 254 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach US$ 304 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9%. The cumulative FDI equity inflow in the chemical industry reached US$ 21.71 billion from April 2000 to September 2023.

India saw no table improvement in its chemical trade balance (Chapters 28 to 38 excl. 37), with the deficit dropping from US$15 billion in FY 2022-23 to US$2 billion in FY 2023-24. This is largely driven by a 15% decrease in import volumes, falling from US$74 billion in FY 2022- 23 to US$63 billion in FY 2023-24. Meanwhile, exports marginally increased from US$60 billion in FY 2022-23 to US$61 billion in FY 2023-24.

Interim Union Budget 2024-25, focusses on key trends like EV ecosystem adoption, scaling up renewable power installations, promoting chemical manufacturing for import substitution, fostering green chemical production, and encouraging decarbonisation. Tax reforms, PLI initiatives, and government expenditure align with these goals.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

The companys overall operational performance during the financial year 2023-24; Total turnover for the financial year ended has Rs. 7071.99 Lakhs. The Company has incurred the Profit before Tax of Rs. 285.66 Lakhs. On the other hand, the companys overall operational performance during the financial year 2022-23; Total turnover for the financial year ended has Rs. 1391.61 Lakhs. The Company has incurred the Profit before Tax of Rs. 66.59 Lakhs.

OPPORTUNITIES, THREATS, RISKS AND CONCERNS:

As is normal and prevalent for any business, the Company is likely to face competition from large scale imports. There can be risks inherent in meeting unforeseen situation, not uncommon in the industry. Changes in technology may render our current technologies obsolete or require us to make substantial capital investments. Company is fully aware of these challenges and is geared to meet them. Company also recognizes the risks associated with business and would take adequate measures to address the associated risks and concerns. Some of these factors include competition from multinational Companies, duty free imports by customers against export obligations.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

Management has put in place effective Internal Control Systems to provide reasonable assurance for:

Safeguarding Assets and their usage.

Maintenance of Proper Accounting Records and Adequacy and Reliability of the information used for carrying on Business Operations.

Key elements of the Internal Control Systems are as follows:

I. Existence of Authority Manuals and periodical updating of the same for all Functions.

II. Existence of clearly defined organizational structure and authority.

III. Existence of corporate policies for Financial Reporting and Accounting.

IV. Existence of Management information system updated from time to time as may be required.

V. Existence of Annual Budgets and Long Term Business Plans.

VI. Existence of Internal Audit System.

VII. Periodical review of opportunities and risk factors depending on the Global / Domestic Scenario and to undertake measures as may be necessary.

Internal Audit Reports are regularly circulated for perusal of Senior Management for appropriate action as required.

HUMAN RESOURCE/INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

Human Resources Development, in all its aspects like training in safety and social values is under constant focus of the management. Relations between the management & the employees at all levels remained healthy & cordial throughout the year. The Management and the employees are dedicated to achieve the corporate objectives and the targets set before the company.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK:

Over the past year, the pharma industry has witnessed greater collaboration, adapted quickly, and adopted innovative approach to deliver high quality medicines continuously during the pandemic and beyond. The industry has shown unwavering commitment to support the countrys healthcare needs as well as enhance its footprint across the world. A bright future stands ahead for Indias pharmaceutical business in 2024, with a greater emphasis on quality manufacturing, medicine affordability, and the use of innovation and technology. However, to combat certain challenges like low R&D spending, scarcity of skilled labor, intellectual property (IP) regulations and rights, and potential export contraction, a high level of agility and resilience is required.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis and Directors Report describing the Companys strengths, strategies, projections and estimates, are forward-looking statements and progressive within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may vary from those expressed or implied, depending upon economic conditions, Government Policies and other incidental factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward looking statements.