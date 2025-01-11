|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Jan 2025
|3 Jan 2025
|To consider other business matters i.e. To consider and approve appointment of Ms. Drashti Rohit Chande as an Additional Independent Director of the company. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|MONO PHARMACARE LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 14-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. Mono Pharmacare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters Mono Pharmacare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|To take note of resignation of Mrs. Pooja Seth as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company and other business matters. Mono Pharmacare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|25 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Mono Pharmacare Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Mono Pharmacare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Apr 2024
|24 Apr 2024
|To consider other business matters Mono Pharmacare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Mar 2024
|11 Mar 2024
|To consider other business matters
