Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.05
3.05
3.05
3.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.35
1.61
3.13
0.68
Net Worth
6.4
4.66
6.18
3.73
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.12
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.1
0
0.74
0.16
Total Liabilities
6.5
4.78
6.92
3.89
Fixed Assets
0.18
0.23
0.31
0.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.43
2.64
5.34
2.58
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.51
1.47
0.55
0.53
Inventories
3.63
0.85
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.18
0.07
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.79
0.61
0.59
0.58
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.09
-0.06
-0.04
-0.05
Cash
0.08
0.02
0.12
0.14
Total Assets
6.2
4.36
6.32
3.3
