Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

23.8
(0.55%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:21:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.05

3.05

3.05

3.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.35

1.61

3.13

0.68

Net Worth

6.4

4.66

6.18

3.73

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.12

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.1

0

0.74

0.16

Total Liabilities

6.5

4.78

6.92

3.89

Fixed Assets

0.18

0.23

0.31

0.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.43

2.64

5.34

2.58

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.51

1.47

0.55

0.53

Inventories

3.63

0.85

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.18

0.07

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.79

0.61

0.59

0.58

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.09

-0.06

-0.04

-0.05

Cash

0.08

0.02

0.12

0.14

Total Assets

6.2

4.36

6.32

3.3

