Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd Share Price

29
(-3.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:57:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open30
  • Day's High30.68
  • 52 Wk High41.04
  • Prev. Close29.93
  • Day's Low28.2
  • 52 Wk Low 14.71
  • Turnover (lac)0.51
  • P/E12.63
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value25.36
  • EPS2.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)26.58
  • Div. Yield0
Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

30

Prev. Close

29.93

Turnover(Lac.)

0.51

Day's High

30.68

Day's Low

28.2

52 Week's High

41.04

52 Week's Low

14.71

Book Value

25.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

26.58

P/E

12.63

EPS

2.37

Divi. Yield

0

Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

7 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:10 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.38%

Non-Promoter- 62.61%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 62.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.05

3.05

3.05

3.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.35

1.61

3.13

0.68

Net Worth

6.4

4.66

6.18

3.73

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.23

-0.33

0.23

0.43

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Sanjay Jain

Whole-time Director

Pooja Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sandeep Singh

Independent Director

Ajay Prakash Narain

Independent Director

Rajesh Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd

Summary

Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd (MCFL) was established in July 1987. The Company is registered with Reserve Bank of India as Non Banking Finance Company dated 10 August, 1998. Presently, the Company is engaged in financial activities such as merchant banking, bill discounting, project consultancy, corporate finance, leasing, money market operations. It also provides consumer loans & micro-finance to its client. It has full fledged equity research department which is actively engaged in research and analysis of various aspects of capital market.During the year 2022-23, the Company undertook the business activity of trading in equity shares, preference shares, stocks, debentures (convertible and non-convertible) and all other financial instruments along with other activities of NBFC.
Company FAQs

What is the Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd share price today?

The Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29 today.

What is the Market Cap of Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd is ₹26.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd is 12.63 and 1.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd is ₹14.71 and ₹41.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd?

Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 78.75%, 3 Years at 34.03%, 1 Year at 89.31%, 6 Month at 22.92%, 3 Month at -24.44% and 1 Month at -10.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.38 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 62.62 %

