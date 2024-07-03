Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹30
Prev. Close₹29.93
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.51
Day's High₹30.68
Day's Low₹28.2
52 Week's High₹41.04
52 Week's Low₹14.71
Book Value₹25.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26.58
P/E12.63
EPS2.37
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.05
3.05
3.05
3.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.35
1.61
3.13
0.68
Net Worth
6.4
4.66
6.18
3.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.23
-0.33
0.23
0.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Sanjay Jain
Whole-time Director
Pooja Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sandeep Singh
Independent Director
Ajay Prakash Narain
Independent Director
Rajesh Kumar
Reports by Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd
Summary
Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd (MCFL) was established in July 1987. The Company is registered with Reserve Bank of India as Non Banking Finance Company dated 10 August, 1998. Presently, the Company is engaged in financial activities such as merchant banking, bill discounting, project consultancy, corporate finance, leasing, money market operations. It also provides consumer loans & micro-finance to its client. It has full fledged equity research department which is actively engaged in research and analysis of various aspects of capital market.During the year 2022-23, the Company undertook the business activity of trading in equity shares, preference shares, stocks, debentures (convertible and non-convertible) and all other financial instruments along with other activities of NBFC.
Read More
The Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd is ₹26.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd is 12.63 and 1.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd is ₹14.71 and ₹41.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 78.75%, 3 Years at 34.03%, 1 Year at 89.31%, 6 Month at 22.92%, 3 Month at -24.44% and 1 Month at -10.55%.
