Board Meeting 7 Dec 2024 7 Dec 2024

Cessation of Independent Director upon completion of Tenure

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

MOONGIPA CAPITAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of Moongipa Capital Finance Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Thursday October 17 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 In terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, October 17, 2024, has considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today viz. Friday, August 09, 2024 has, inter-alia, considered and approved the matters as attached

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

MOONGIPA CAPITAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) 2015, Please find the attached approved standalone Financial Results along with Limited Review Report. Outcome of the Board Meeting on July 20, 2024 for approval of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/07/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Jun 2024 29 May 2024

MOONGIPA CAPITAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the fund raising proposal of the company by way of the issue of one or more instruments including equity shares/ convertible securities either by way of Preferential Issue/ Rights Issue/or any other mode as may be considered. In furtherance to the same, we hereby inform your good office that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. 06.06. 2024 has, inter-alia considered and approved the fund raising by way of the issue of equity shares of the company to its eligible shareholders as on the record date (to be notified later) on a right basis (Rights Issue), for a maximum amount not exceeding Rs. 16,00,00,000/- (Rupees Sixteen Crores Only) (the Issue), subject to receipt of necessary approvals, as applicable and in accordance with applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (SEBI (ICDR) Regulations), as amended, and other applicable laws. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.06.2024)

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

MOONGIPA CAPITAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. May 03, 2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved the audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on today i.e. 03.05.2024, has considered and approved the audited standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ending 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024