Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd Board Meeting

23.86
(1.45%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Moongipa Capital CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Dec 20247 Dec 2024
Cessation of Independent Director upon completion of Tenure
Board Meeting17 Oct 20249 Oct 2024
MOONGIPA CAPITAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of Moongipa Capital Finance Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Thursday October 17 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 In terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, October 17, 2024, has considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today viz. Friday, August 09, 2024 has, inter-alia, considered and approved the matters as attached
Board Meeting20 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
MOONGIPA CAPITAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) 2015, Please find the attached approved standalone Financial Results along with Limited Review Report. Outcome of the Board Meeting on July 20, 2024 for approval of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/07/2024)
Board Meeting6 Jun 202429 May 2024
MOONGIPA CAPITAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the fund raising proposal of the company by way of the issue of one or more instruments including equity shares/ convertible securities either by way of Preferential Issue/ Rights Issue/or any other mode as may be considered. In furtherance to the same, we hereby inform your good office that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. 06.06. 2024 has, inter-alia considered and approved the fund raising by way of the issue of equity shares of the company to its eligible shareholders as on the record date (to be notified later) on a right basis (Rights Issue), for a maximum amount not exceeding Rs. 16,00,00,000/- (Rupees Sixteen Crores Only) (the Issue), subject to receipt of necessary approvals, as applicable and in accordance with applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (SEBI (ICDR) Regulations), as amended, and other applicable laws. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.06.2024)
Board Meeting3 May 202425 Apr 2024
MOONGIPA CAPITAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. May 03, 2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved the audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on today i.e. 03.05.2024, has considered and approved the audited standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ending 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202412 Jan 2024
MOONGIPA CAPITAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration and approval of the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023 The Board Meeting to be held on 22/01/2024 has been revised to 29/01/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 22/01/2024 has been revised to 29/01/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/01/2024) we do hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, January 29, 2024 has approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 The board of directors of the company has approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)

