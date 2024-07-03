iifl-logo-icon 1
Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd Company Summary

23.84
(0.72%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:11:00 PM

Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd Summary

Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd (MCFL) was established in July 1987. The Company is registered with Reserve Bank of India as Non Banking Finance Company dated 10 August, 1998. Presently, the Company is engaged in financial activities such as merchant banking, bill discounting, project consultancy, corporate finance, leasing, money market operations. It also provides consumer loans & micro-finance to its client. It has full fledged equity research department which is actively engaged in research and analysis of various aspects of capital market.During the year 2022-23, the Company undertook the business activity of trading in equity shares, preference shares, stocks, debentures (convertible and non-convertible) and all other financial instruments along with other activities of NBFC.

