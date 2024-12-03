2:1 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that MOONGIPA CAPITAL FINANCE LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE MOONGIPA CAPITAL FINANCE LTD. (530167) RECORD DATE 03/12/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 02 (Two) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs 15/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 01 (One) Equity Share held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 03/12/2024 DR-769/2024-2025 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 29.11.2024)