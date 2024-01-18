|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|17 May 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|16 Sep 2024
|6
|60
|Final
|The Board of Directors recommended dividend of Rs. 6/- per Equity share (i.e. 60%), subject to approval of members in the Annual General meeting, the same would be payable to those shareholders whose names appear in the register of members as on the Record Date to be decided by company in the next Board Meeting.
