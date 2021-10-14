Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-4.77
-12.51
-12.64
-13.31
Depreciation
-2.11
-2.31
-2.5
-2.09
Tax paid
0
0
1.77
4.66
Working capital
-1.57
-6.39
-18.33
-7.92
Other operating items
Operating
-8.46
-21.22
-31.7
-18.66
Capital expenditure
-2.65
-0.66
-1.14
-0.22
Free cash flow
-11.11
-21.88
-32.84
-18.89
Equity raised
-116.19
-91.17
-69.42
-52.11
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
29.06
29.29
22.74
14.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-98.24
-83.77
-79.53
-56.89
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.