Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.33
(-4.95%)
Oct 14, 2021|03:20:21 PM

Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-4.77

-12.51

-12.64

-13.31

Depreciation

-2.11

-2.31

-2.5

-2.09

Tax paid

0

0

1.77

4.66

Working capital

-1.57

-6.39

-18.33

-7.92

Other operating items

Operating

-8.46

-21.22

-31.7

-18.66

Capital expenditure

-2.65

-0.66

-1.14

-0.22

Free cash flow

-11.11

-21.88

-32.84

-18.89

Equity raised

-116.19

-91.17

-69.42

-52.11

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

29.06

29.29

22.74

14.12

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-98.24

-83.77

-79.53

-56.89

